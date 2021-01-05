Jan. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 667 positive results with 62 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, DHHS announced 667 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 6.6%. Today’s results include 427 people who tested positive by PCR test and 240 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,480 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (195), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (112), Merrimack (66), Strafford (65), Carroll (35), Grafton (19), Belknap (16), Sullivan (14), Cheshire (12), and Coos (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (62) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced eleven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 305 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 47,992 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 918 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 5, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 47,992 Recovered 40,720 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 792 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,480 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 918 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 305 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 525,826 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,909 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 63,920 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 251

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/5/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths The Arbors at Bedford 44 6 0 16 Aurora Assisted Living Derry 13 17 0 0 Bedford Hills Center Genesis 3 6 0 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center 10 1 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford 14 4 0 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC 11 5 0 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center 29 8 0 1 Colonial Poplin 3 0 0 0 Community Bridges Concord 4 11 0 0 Country Village Center 9 8 0 1 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place 20 10 0 7 Crestwood Center Milford 27 11 0 3 Elms Center 30 14 0 9 Epsom Healthcare 50 22 0 3 Fairview Senior Living 88 54 0 8 Golden View Health Care Meredith 77 44 0 6 Green Mountain Treatment Center 68 38 0 0 Hanover Hill Manchester 22 11 0 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center 71 41 0 6 Harmony Homes by the Bay 31 15 0 0 Harris Hill Center 14 9 0 1 Hillsborough County House of Corrections 102 27 0 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 48 43 0 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program 17 4 0 0 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home 6 9 0 1 Merrimack County Jail 35 4 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 27 18 0 2 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Ctr 9 8 0 0 Nashua Crossings Benchmark 38 22 0 4 NH State Prison – Men’s 184 58 0 1 NH Veterans’ Home 93 102 0 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin 83 22 0 0 Pheasant Wood Center 31 2 0 4 Pines of Newmarket 28 9 0 6 Pleasant View Nursing Home 82 38 0 14 Residence at Salem Woods 1 1 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 53 46 0 9 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab 1 10 0 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 30 12 0 0 Secure Psychiatric Unit – NHDOC 20 8 0 0 Strafford County Jail 54 9 0 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home 1 5 0 0 Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center 23 14 0 2 Wentworth Senior Living 7 5 0 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living 14 6 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry 6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 575 748 1,273 0 895 315 366 596 LabCorp 1,553 967 1,858 1,317 1,331 1,050 1,076 1,307 Quest Diagnostics 576 557 1,105 866 529 963 744 763 Mako Medical 262 1,170 590 407 49 188 2 381 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 859 714 854 654 403 417 433 619 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 629 648 417 403 253 303 362 431 Other Laboratory* 1,888 2,500 1,949 1,603 777 1,103 1,844 1,666 University of New Hampshire** 1,070 808 24 0 0 0 1,532 491 Total 7,412 8,112 8,070 5,250 4,237 4,339 6,359 6,254 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/01 1/02 1/03 1/04 Daily Average LabCorp 27 19 22 14 1 7 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 25 38 25 36 11 10 7 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 7 12 0 1 0 6 5 Other Laboratory* 2 6 7 1 17 0 6 6 Total 66 70 66 51 30 17 19 46

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.