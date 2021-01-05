Jan. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 667 positive results with 62 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, DHHS announced 667 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 6.6%. Today’s results include 427 people who tested positive by PCR test and 240 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,480 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:
- 12/29: 111 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,091 cases
- 12/30: 83 new cases today, for an updated total of 980 cases
- 1/3: 133 new cases today, for an updated total of 458 cases
- 1/4: 340 new cases
Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (195), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (112), Merrimack (66), Strafford (65), Carroll (35), Grafton (19), Belknap (16), Sullivan (14), Cheshire (12), and Coos (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (62) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced eleven additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- 4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 305 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 47,992 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 918 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 5, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|47,992
|Recovered
|40,720 (85%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|792 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|6,480
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|918 (2%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|305
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|525,826
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|34,909
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|63,920
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|251
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/5/2021)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|The Arbors at Bedford
|44
|6
|0
|16
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry
|13
|17
|0
|0
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Bentley Commons at Bedford
|14
|4
|0
|0
|Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC
|11
|5
|0
|0
|Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center
|29
|8
|0
|1
|Colonial Poplin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Community Bridges Concord
|4
|11
|0
|0
|Country Village Center
|9
|8
|0
|1
|Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place
|20
|10
|0
|7
|Crestwood Center Milford
|27
|11
|0
|3
|Elms Center
|30
|14
|0
|9
|Epsom Healthcare
|50
|22
|0
|3
|Fairview Senior Living
|88
|54
|0
|8
|Golden View Health Care Meredith
|77
|44
|0
|6
|Green Mountain Treatment Center
|68
|38
|0
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester
|22
|11
|0
|3
|Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center
|71
|41
|0
|6
|Harmony Homes by the Bay
|31
|15
|0
|0
|Harris Hill Center
|14
|9
|0
|1
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections
|102
|27
|0
|0
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home
|48
|43
|0
|1
|Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program
|17
|4
|0
|0
|Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home
|6
|9
|0
|1
|Merrimack County Jail
|35
|4
|0
|0
|Merrimack County Nursing Home
|27
|18
|0
|2
|Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Ctr
|9
|8
|0
|0
|Nashua Crossings Benchmark
|38
|22
|0
|4
|NH State Prison – Men’s
|184
|58
|0
|1
|NH Veterans’ Home
|93
|102
|0
|36
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin
|83
|22
|0
|0
|Pheasant Wood Center
|31
|2
|0
|4
|Pines of Newmarket
|28
|9
|0
|6
|Pleasant View Nursing Home
|82
|38
|0
|14
|Residence at Salem Woods
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Riverside Rest Home
|53
|46
|0
|9
|Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab
|1
|10
|0
|0
|St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|30
|12
|0
|0
|Secure Psychiatric Unit – NHDOC
|20
|8
|0
|0
|Strafford County Jail
|54
|9
|0
|0
|Sullivan County Nursing Home
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
|23
|14
|0
|2
|Wentworth Senior Living
|7
|5
|0
|1
|Woodcrest Village Assisted Living
|14
|6
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry 6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)
|19
|10
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)
|64
|71
|13
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)
|14
|12
|0
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)
|1
|4
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)
|93
|70
|10
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)
|14
|28
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|21
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)
|44
|27
|11
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)
|14
|9
|1
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)
|3
|5
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)
|17
|16
|0
|St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)
|11
|11
|2
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)
|31
|18
|9
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)
|30
|4
|2
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)
|33
|24
|4
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|12/29
|12/30
|12/31
|1/01
|1/02
|1/03
|1/04
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|575
|748
|1,273
|0
|895
|315
|366
|596
|LabCorp
|1,553
|967
|1,858
|1,317
|1,331
|1,050
|1,076
|1,307
|Quest Diagnostics
|576
|557
|1,105
|866
|529
|963
|744
|763
|Mako Medical
|262
|1,170
|590
|407
|49
|188
|2
|381
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|859
|714
|854
|654
|403
|417
|433
|619
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|629
|648
|417
|403
|253
|303
|362
|431
|Other Laboratory*
|1,888
|2,500
|1,949
|1,603
|777
|1,103
|1,844
|1,666
|University of New Hampshire**
|1,070
|808
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1,532
|491
|Total
|7,412
|8,112
|8,070
|5,250
|4,237
|4,339
|6,359
|6,254
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|12/29
|12/30
|12/31
|1/01
|1/02
|1/03
|1/04
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|27
|19
|22
|14
|1
|7
|0
|13
|Quest Diagnostics
|25
|38
|25
|36
|11
|10
|7
|22
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|12
|7
|12
|0
|1
|0
|6
|5
|Other Laboratory*
|2
|6
|7
|1
|17
|0
|6
|6
|Total
|66
|70
|66
|51
|30
|17
|19
|46
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.
Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.