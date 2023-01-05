Jan. 5-8 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5th

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Nate Comp / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6th

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield Restaurant (Manchester) / 8pm

Pete Peterson Family Affair / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Swipe Right Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Deviant Music / Chantilly’s Restaurant & Pub (Hooksett) / 8pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Eric Marcs / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

The Cosmic Factory, The Faith Ann Band, Out of Water / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7th

Sam Hammerman / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Amanda Adams / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Malcolm Salls / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield Restaurant (Manchester) / 8pm

Long Autumn / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Frankie Boy & the Blues Express / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8th

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / WHYM Brewery (Hampton) / 1pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5th

NASHVILLE NEWCOMERS – Tim Dugger & Lauren Davidson / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm

Curb Records / MCC recording artist, Country Music singer/songwriter, and Alabama-native Tim Dugger grew up on NASCAR racing, Gospel singing and classic Country music. He developed a genuine love for songwriting and storytelling during summers spent at his local music store jamming with bluegrass pickers. Country Music Association (CMA) Artist & Grammy Recording Academy Member Lauren Davidson is unconventional, inimitable, and unmissable. Blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of Contemporary Country Music, she has created a genre all her own, and audiences and critics just can’t get enough. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through January 7th

You may have seen them impressing the judges on America’s Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe as they opened the 2017 Super Bowl or on their Emmy Award Winning TV show “Chaos & Kindness”! Maybe, just maybe, you are one of the few that have not seen this amazing show. Whether it is your first time or your tenth, a Recycled Percussion show always rocks! Don’t miss this show packed full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance. Be part of a one-of-a-kind show that took these guys all the way to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm

A fundraiser for the Londonderry Middle School Washington DC Trip. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

DISNEY ON ICE – FIND YOUR HERO / SNHU Arena (Manchester) / through January 8th

Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns with a magical adventure for the whole family, Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you with beloved characters and cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever! https://www.ticketmaster.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6th

SCENE CHANGES / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through January 22nd

Written by local playwright Don Tongue and Produced by New World Theatre.

“It’s a Broadway traveling show, a theatrical purgatory, and the only reason any of us are here is because we failed to land a role in a production without wheels!” So explains Samantha Wheelwright, ex-Brit, star of stage and film, but whose faltering career has landed her in the role of Mrs. Cratchit in a traveling production of A Christmas Carol. Her co-star playing Bob Cratchit has taken ill and is in hospital in Burlington, VT. When the show arrives in Concord NH the producer is forced to hire a young local actor. Enter Matthew Simmons, whose presence creates an unlikely pairing that immediately erupts into a colossal clash of wills as star-struck youthful enthusiasm slams headlong into mid-life cynical realism — and the scene changes. This play contains adult language. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

DREW DUNN & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Hottest Young Comics in New England Featuring NH’s Own Drew Dunn! Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named “Best of the Fest” in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7th

GET THE LED OUT / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm

Get The Led Out – A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep” is a group of professional musicians who are passionate about their love of the music of Led Zeppelin. It’s been their mission to bring the studio recordings of “The Mighty Zep” to life on the big concert stage. This is not an impersonator act but rather a group of musicians who were fans first, striving to do justice to one of the greatest bands in rock history! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

IDLEWILD – A CELEBRATION OF THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Born near the Atlantic shores of the New Hampshire Seacoast, Idlewild was formed in celebration of and to pay tribute to American southern rock powerhouse, The Allman Brothers Band. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8th

PIZZASTOCK 6.5 / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 1pm

This battle of the band style competition will feature the previous four winners of these music shows highlighting local teens and young adults. Their passion for music and helping others shines through each performance. Featuring the bands Fourth Degree, Crescendo’s Gate, Cozy Throne, and Second to Last Minute. Participating band information can be found on various social media and music streaming applications. The Jason R Flood Memorial was created as a way for the Flood family to connect with local youth and honor the memory of their son Jason. “Our mission is to raise awareness and the ability to reach out when warning signs are recognized. Partnered with mental health providers and organizations help us build leadership and confidence in our young audience allowing them to speak up and erase the stigma of mental health issues. “Pizzastock” is our music trademark we use for our fundraiser events. These events were put into place to give Jason’s friends an opportunity to remember him, while spreading the message that “You Are Not Alone”. We encourage our talented participants to meet, share, and discuss their passion. The age range of performers is middle school to young adult. Their professionalism, desire to help, and be part of their community is impressive. More information regarding the Jason R Flood Memorial can be found on our Facebook page or www.Pizzastock.org .” Tickets for this event at www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

UPCOMING EVENTS:

CATS: YOUNG ACTOR’S EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / January 27-29, 2023

A brief adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, specially tailored for young actors. Based on Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot / CATS is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard playground and is alive with purr-fect felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks and Grizabella. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year—the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. Presented by The Majestic Academy Youth & Teens. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!