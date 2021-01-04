Jan. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 879 positive results with 91 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, January 4, 2021, DHHS announced 879 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 10.5%. Today’s results include 516 people who tested positive by PCR test and 363 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,200 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/29: 136 new cases today, for an updated total of 980 cases

136 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/1: 1 new case today, for an updated total of 634 cases

1 new case today, for an updated total of cases 1/2: 417 new cases today, for an updated total of 579 cases

417 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/3: 325 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and thirty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (198), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (151), Strafford (97), Merrimack (84), Cheshire (41), Belknap (25), Sullivan (24), Grafton (20), Carroll (11), and Coos (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (91) and Nashua (69). The county of residence is being determined for sixty new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 319 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 47,328 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 916 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

NH Persons with COVID-19 47,328 Recovered 40,347 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 781 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,200 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 916 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 319 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 523,201 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,891 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 63,852 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 168

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/01 1/02 1/03 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 413 575 748 1,273 0 895 315 603 LabCorp 997 1,554 966 1,858 1,294 1,252 1,047 1,281 Quest Diagnostics 431 576 557 1,101 861 528 909 709 Mako Medical 0 262 1,170 590 407 49 188 381 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 295 859 714 854 654 403 417 599 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 446 624 644 416 401 252 236 431 Other Laboratory* 1,398 1,868 2,496 1,940 1,582 734 786 1,543 University of New Hampshire** 0 10 32 15 0 0 0 8 Total 3,980 6,328 7,327 8,047 5,199 4,113 3,898 5,556 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/01 1/02 1/03 Daily Average LabCorp 0 27 19 22 14 1 7 13 Quest Diagnostics 11 25 38 25 36 11 10 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 12 7 12 0 1 0 5 Other Laboratory* 12 2 6 7 1 17 0 6 Total 29 66 70 66 51 30 17 47