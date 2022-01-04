Jan. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,093 positive results with 102 in Manchester; 27 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, DHHS announced 1,093 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 3. Today’s results include 531 people who tested positive by PCR test and 562 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 14 new cases from Thursday, December 30 (13 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,177; an additional 28 new cases from Friday, December 31 (15 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,218; an additional 10 new cases from Saturday, January 1 (7 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 31; and an additional 2 new cases from Sunday, January 2 (2 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 27. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,177 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and eighty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (265), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (129), Merrimack (116), Grafton (107), Strafford (78), Belknap (59), Carroll (24), Cheshire (22), Sullivan (14), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (102) and Nashua (88). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and forty-one new cases.

DHHS has also announced 27 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Belknap County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

5 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

6 male residents of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 381 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 204,897 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 4, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 204,897 Recovered 193,716 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,004 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,177 Current Hospitalizations 381

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Nov 8th, 2021 Female Merrimack 50-59 Week of Nov 29th, 2021 Male Rockingham 60-69 Week of Nov 29th, 2021 Male Hillsborough 70-79 Week of Nov 29th, 2021 Male Grafton 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.