Jan. 31: Ride the trolley to a public meeting on Manchester’s future development

What if you could live, work, and play in an environment with safe and convenient options to walk, bike, or take transit to most of your destinations? A planning effort is underway to identify opportunities to build such a neighborhood in the South End of Manchester.

Join the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project design team for an evening of envisioning new apartments, condos, offices, shops, parks, and plazas all within a 5- to 10-minute walk of a new bus hub and future rail station in the South End of Downtown Manchester. This major public meeting is your opportunity to help set the direction for the future of the area as it moves from post-industrial into a mobility-enabled future. Can’t stay the whole time? No problem, drop-ins and partial attendance welcome!Tran

The Charrette will take place at Southern New Hampshire University’s Millyard Building. Attendees are asked to enter from 186 Granite St. and take the stairs or elevator up to the third floor. Then, follow the signs leading you to the event.

There is NO parking on South Commercial Street, there is NO parking in the SNHU garage, and there is NO parking in the surface lot in front of SNHU. Event attendees are encouraged to park in one of the lots shown in the event flyer or take the trolley from the Millyard.

That’s right!

During the event, free shuttle transportation will be provided along the length of Commercial Street in the Millyard. Millyard employees are encouraged to leave their cars at work and hop on the free trolley to reach the venue.

Never heard of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) before and want to learn more? Check out this five-minute video explaining the various aspect of how TOD unlocks new development opportunities for cities and towns:

Sound like fun? Please register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/manchesters-transit-oriented-development-plan-charrette-tickets-80067605363