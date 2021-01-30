Jan. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 537 positive results with 42 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, January 30, 2021, DHHS announced 537 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 386 people who tested positive by PCR test and 151 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,238 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

1/28: 131 new cases today, for an updated total of 546 cases

new cases today, for an updated total of 1/29: 406 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 87 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (146), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (81), Strafford (73), Merrimack (42), Grafton (26), Sullivan (25), Cheshire (18), Belknap (12), Carroll (12), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (42) and Nashua (27). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 217 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 65,362 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 30, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 65,362 Recovered 59,082 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,042 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,238 Current Hospitalizations 217 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 597,526 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,487 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 415

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 537 626 6 308 902 1,047 728 593 LabCorp 1,866 368 942 1,612 1,481 1,739 901 1,273 Quest Diagnostics 1,102 901 406 683 807 1,068 784 822 Mako Medical 177 63 4 499 337 97 946 303 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 337 292 146 723 576 420 381 411 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 330 270 337 493 799 392 318 420 Other Laboratory* 3,149 2,897 1,467 4,790 4,752 4,268 5,241 3,795 University of New Hampshire** 778 764 2,705 1,777 2,254 2,520 2,380 1,883 Total 8,276 6,181 6,013 10,885 11,908 11,551 11,679 9,499 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 Daily Average LabCorp 16 6 2 26 20 10 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 36 9 11 23 33 24 34 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 1 9 15 12 6 10 8 Other Laboratory* 7 0 18 4 11 12 9 9 Total 62 16 40 68 76 52 53 52

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas