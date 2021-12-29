Jan. 30: Mark your fun calendar for Annual Bob Gilman Fun Run – Ski/Snowboard Race

MANCHESTER, NH – Ski and snowboard season has arrived and the Bob Gilman Fun Run is fast approaching! This event is for all ages and abilities and will be held at Manchester’s Winter Playground – McIntyre Ski Area on Sunday, Jan. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at noon, followed by an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. Each registrant will take two timed runs for consideration in over a dozen age categories in each gender group. In 2021 this event was put on hold. The prior four years there were over 100 participants and this year we hope to have even more!

McIntyre will be open to the public and the race will be FREE to participate in with the purchase of a discounted lift ticket. If you register online, prior to the race, a full day ticket is just $20 and ALL proceeds will benefit the cause, care of McIntyre Ski Area. Registration can be done at www.skireg.com/bobgilmanfunrun.

There will be raffles and silent auctions held in conjunction with this event. All monies raised will be donated to local cancer treatment facilities and people in NH battling cancer – to aid in funding rides to treatments or prescriptions patients may have a hard time affording.

Why we honor Bob Gilman in this way

In the late 1980s, the ski programs for all Manchester high schools were in jeopardy of being cut from the city budget. At this time, Bob Gilman not only offered to fund all of the city’s high school ski racing teams, but also coach them. From the teams’ reinstatement until his untimely death after a second battle with cancer in 1995 at the age of 47, Bob remained the champion of the ski program. He always had a love for skiing and also a great pride in McIntyre Ski Area. The race is held annually, in celebration of him and his efforts, and will continue for years to follow.

Event Details:

What: All ages/ abilities Ski/Snowboard Race

Where: McIntyre Ski Area, 50 Chalet Way, Manchester

When: Sunday, January 30, 2022. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. awards @1p.m.