Jan. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,317 positive results with 183 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, January 3, 2021, DHHS announced 1,317 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 8.1%. Today’s results include 971 people who tested positive by PCR test and 346 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,096 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/29: 63 new cases today, for an updated total of 844 cases

63 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/30: 11 new cases today, for an updated total of 897 cases

11 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/31: 448 new cases today, for an updated total of 827 cases

448 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/1: 633 new cases today, for an updated total of 633 cases

633 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/2: 162 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 163 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (260), Rockingham (257), Merrimack (126), Strafford (113), Belknap (64), Sullivan (35), Grafton (33), Cheshire (32), Carroll (21), and Coos (21) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (183) and Nashua (119). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 325 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 46,450 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 913 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 3, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 46,450 Recovered 39,574 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 780 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,096 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 913 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 325 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 520,885 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,874 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 356

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/01 1/02 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 529 413 575 748 1,273 0 895 633 LabCorp 2,342 997 1,554 965 1,858 1,289 1,189 1,456 Quest Diagnostics 1,011 431 576 557 1,101 861 476 716 Mako Medical 69 0 262 1,169 590 407 49 364 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 322 295 859 714 854 654 2 529 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 354 444 623 643 416 401 185 438 Other Laboratory* 847 1,360 1,862 2,471 1,925 1,572 493 1,504 University of New Hampshire** 0 1,206 1,070 808 21 0 0 444 Total 5,474 5,146 7,381 8,075 8,038 5,184 3,289 6,084 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 1/01 1/02 Daily Average LabCorp 3 0 27 19 22 14 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 0 11 25 38 25 36 10 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 6 12 7 12 0 0 5 Other Laboratory* 0 12 2 6 7 1 15 6 Total 3 29 66 70 66 51 25 44

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.