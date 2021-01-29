Jan. 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 614 positive results with 68 in Manchester; 14 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, January 29, 2021, DHHS announced 614 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.4%. There are now 5,388 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (126), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (117), Merrimack (52), Strafford (42), Sullivan (31), Belknap (26), Cheshire (23), Grafton (22), Carroll (20), and Coos (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (68) and Nashua (54). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 214 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 64,838 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

NH Persons with COVID-19 64,838 Recovered 58,414 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,036 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,388 Current Hospitalizations 214 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 595,081 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,412 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,053 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 576

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Thursday, January 28, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100% Phase 1b 20,260 325,000 6% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 134,275 439,015 31%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 54,150 51,980 49,290 34,658 14,632 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 66,300 46,800 27,418 20,397 7,021 State-managed fixed sites 75,930 62,875 37,328 34,370 2,958 Regional public health network mobile sites 8,540 6,570 4,686 4,524 162 Other 2,905 1,185 781 422 359 Total 207,825 169,410 119,503 94,371 25,132

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Vaccine Doses Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 660 623 382 241 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 915 714 556 158 Catholic Medical Center 3,340 3,155 2,168 987 Cheshire Medical Center 2,115 2,031 1,323 708 Concord Hospital 3,450 3,406 2,447 959 Cottage Hospital 310 332 204 128 Elliot Hospital 4,150 4,074 2,926 1,148 Encompass Health 215 209 133 76 Exeter Hospital 2,920 3,060 2,029 1,031 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,315 1,277 723 554 Hampstead Hospital 490 389 262 127 Huggins Hospital 765 683 593 90 Littleton Regional Hospital 720 628 427 201 Lakes Region General Hospital 1,585 1,412 1,129 283 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 10,915 10,086 8,177 1,909 Memorial Hospital 945 817 513 304 Monadnock Community Hospital 840 650 514 136 New London Hospital 500 461 352 109 New Hampshire Hospital 705 747 448 299 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,100 988 664 324 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,059 580 479 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,745 2,512 1,530 982 Southern NH Medical Center 2,585 2,645 1,634 1,011 Speare Memorial Hospital 425 518 351 167 St. Joseph Hospital 2,410 2,258 1,272 986 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 210 104 66 38 Valley Regional Hospital 395 402 255 147 Weeks Medical Center 560 493 348 145 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 3,565 3,557 2,652 905 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capitol Area 6,220 1,231 1,063 168 State of NH- Carroll County 2,460 1,352 1,234 118 State of NH- Central NH 2,080 2,483 2,276 207 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 4,130 4,643 4,297 346 State of NH- Greater Nashua 8,990 1,122 1,041 81 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 2,360 703 578 125 State of NH- Manchester 8,410 4,538 4,187 351 State of NH- North Country 1,580 4,610 4,326 284 State of NH- Seacoast 6,925 4,076 3,752 324 State of NH- South Central 7,805 1,482 1,361 121 State of NH- Strafford County 6,375 4,516 4,172 344 State of NH- Upper Valley 2,220 4,902 4,572 330 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 3,320 1,670 1,511 159 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 910 726 726 0 Carroll County RPHN 350 398 337 61 Central NH RPHN 1,690 1,042 1,042 0 Greater Manchester RPHN 190 63 63 0 Greater Nashua RPHN 430 138 138 0 North Country RPHN 640 550 545 5 Seacoast RPHN 270 342 342 0 South Central RPHN 130 133 133 0 Strafford County RPHN 580 393 393 0 Upper Valley RPHN 540 375 328 47 Winnipesaukee RPHN 840 526 477 49

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through January 28th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 958 537 626 6 308 902 1,047 626 LabCorp 1,315 1,866 368 942 1,612 1,481 1,166 1,250 Quest Diagnostics 925 1,102 901 406 683 807 1,016 834 Mako Medical 84 177 63 4 499 337 97 180 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 683 337 292 146 723 576 0 394 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 473 330 270 337 438 799 292 420 Other Laboratory* 4,074 3,148 2,896 1,466 4,786 4,725 3,992 3,584 University of New Hampshire** 2,127 778 764 2,705 1,776 2,254 2,520 1,846 Total 10,639 8,275 6,180 6,012 10,825 11,881 10,130 9,135 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 Daily Average LabCorp 20 16 6 2 26 20 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 56 36 9 11 23 33 23 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 3 1 9 15 12 0 6 Other Laboratory* 7 7 0 18 4 11 11 8 Total 88 62 16 40 68 76 34 55

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.