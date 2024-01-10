Jan.28: 7th Annual Bob Gilman Fun Run Ski/Snowboard Race at McIntyre Ski Area

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite State Generosity is excited that Ski and Snowboard season has arrived and the Bob Gilman Fun Run is fast approaching. This event is for all ages and abilities and will be held at Manchester’s Winter Playground – McIntyre Ski Area, Sunday, January 28, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

Each registrant will take two timed runs for consideration in over a dozen age categories in each gender group. Last year we had over 300 racers and gave out close to 100 awards!

McIntyre will be open to the public and the race will be $25 to participate in, which includes your lift ticket for the day. ALL proceeds will benefit the cause, thanks to McIntyre Ski Area.

​There will be raffles and silent auctions held in conjunction with this event. All money raised by Granite State Generosity will aid in furthering our mission of raising funds and community awareness to help those with life-changing and life-threatening diseases and disabilities in the State of NH. Funds from this particular event will be earmarked to support people in NH battling cancer – to aid in funding rides to treatments or prescriptions patients may have a hard time affording – and more.

About Bob Gilman

In the late 1980s, the ski programs for all Manchester High Schools were in jeopardy of being cut from the city budget. At this time, Bob Gilman not only offered to fund all of the city’s high school ski racing teams, but also coach them. From the teams’ reinstatement until his untimely death after a second battle with cancer in 1995 at the age of 47, Bob remained as champion of the ski program. He always had a love for skiing and also a great pride in McIntyre Ski Area. The race is held annually, in celebration of him and his efforts, and will continue for years to follow.

