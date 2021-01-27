Jan. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 440 positive results with 34 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, DHHS announced 440 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.4%. Today’s results include 266 people who tested positive by PCR test and 174 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,214 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 59 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (94), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (89), Strafford (40), Merrimack (28), Belknap (26), Grafton (26), Carroll (18), Sullivan (14), Coos (11), and Cheshire (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (30). The county of residence is being determined for twenty new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 223 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 63,563 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 63,563 Recovered 57,343 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,006 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,214 Current Hospitalizations 223 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 589,335 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,157 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 66,643 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 954

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/20 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 796 864 958 537 626 6 308 585 LabCorp 1,533 1,168 1,315 1,867 367 941 1,033 1,175 Quest Diagnostics 661 1,274 925 1,102 901 407 612 840 Mako Medical 523 812 84 177 63 4 499 309 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 847 772 683 337 291 146 581 522 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 739 414 471 329 268 334 369 418 Other Laboratory* 5,302 3,975 4,032 3,130 2,824 1,363 4,556 3,597 University of New Hampshire** 1,704 1,663 2,127 778 763 2,705 1,776 1,645 Total 12,105 10,942 10,595 8,257 6,103 5,906 9,734 9,092 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/20 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 Daily Average LabCorp 15 11 20 16 6 2 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 26 33 56 36 9 11 23 28 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 10 5 3 1 9 9 6 Other Laboratory* 12 9 7 7 0 18 2 8 Total 61 63 88 62 16 40 34 52

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.