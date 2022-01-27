Jan. 27–30: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

Clint Lapointe / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Joanie Cicatelli / KC’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Brian Booth / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Ted Solovicos / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Mugsy Duo / Strumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

Pete Peterson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Trunk O Funk / Penuche’s (Concord) / 7pm

Carter on Guitar / The Bar (Hudson) / 7pm

Lucas Roy / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 9pm

Nelly’s Cage / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

Keith Drab / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Hank Osborne / Craft Brewing (Concord) / 3pm

Nick Ferrero / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Off Duty Angels Trio / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Alex Anthony / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Cashwood / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern / 9pm

My Other Side / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Bob Pratte Acoustic / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

William Meech / Lynn’s 102 Tavern (Hudson) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or covid requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

THE FULL MONTY / January 28th through February 20th (mainstage)

OPENING WEEKEND! Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a ten-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. While spying on their wives at a “Girls’ Night Out,” a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo sees how much they enjoy watching male strippers. Jealous, out of work and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. In preparing, they find themselves extremely exposed; not merely physically but emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they’re stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to “let it go.” With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is a must-see.

FOREIGNERS JOURNEY featuring CONSTANTINE MAROULIS / February 3rd (mainstage)

Bringing together the incredible sounds of two of rocks greatest arena bands of the 80’s – Foreigner & Journey. Experience the rock ballads Faithfully & Open Arms, along with rock classics Cold As Ice, Urgent, Hot Blooded, Feels Like The First Time, Jukebox Hero, Separate Ways, Don’t Stop Believin’, Anyway You Want It … and so much more! All performed as the originals were, in their original key and pitch!

SETH MEYERS / February 9th at 7:30pm (mainstage)

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at The Rex: JIM COLLITON / February 4th at 7:30pm

Jim is a confused middle-age man who can spin soccer games, school drop offs and lunches into his comedy material based around his life as a dad and husband. Jim’s every man life stories will bring down the house every time. Based out of Boston, venue all over the country have brought Jim in to provide funny, clean comedy.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

THE WIZARD OF OZ – YOUNG PERFORMERS / January 28-30 (Derry Opera House)

The Young Performers’ Edition of THE WIZARD OF OZ is an adaptation specially tailored for younger performers, and we have 30 young artists who are excited to share this show with you! Join Dorothy as she travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. The classic musical, adapted for young performers, includes all of your favorite characters and songs that have been entertaining audiences for generations. Follow the yellow brick road with The Majestic Academy and re-live the magic.

FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE / February 11-13 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

This deliriously funny new Jones Hope Wooten comedy is all about that four-letter word: L-O-V-E. Under a full moon on this unpredictable night of romance, these four rollicking tales take you on an around-the-globe journey of unexpected and hilarious twists and turns; open your heart to romantic mayhem and come join the fun! By the time the evening is over and the moon works its magic, love will conquer all and your sides will ache from laughter! (This is no longer a dinner theatre performance.)

LOVE SONGS – A MUSICAL / February 25-27 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Love Songs is a truly extraordinary musical theatre experience, the return of romance to the stage! Believe in the healing power of love and romance once again. Steven Cagan’s glorious work expresses the truth, beauty and hopefulness that we all strive for in this journey called life through the story of three couples. Jeremy is stuck out of town on a business trip for Roy’s ad agency, trying frantically to get back in time for his nuptials. His betrothed, Gaby, is anxious for him to return. Sarah, who has been engaged to Ben for six years, is weary of his failure to commit to her. Ben has been idealizing a kind of love that does not really exist. Roy and Rose, lovers for many years, just enjoy themselves. How will their stories work out? Love Songs is timeless in its appeal. Let there be harmony evermore!

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: CLASSIC STONES LIVE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / January 28th

The Look… The Sound… The Show… The Greatest Rock And Roll Tribute In The World. Front man Keith Call has all of the moves and swagger of Mick Jagger, and along with his partner in crime Bernie Bollendorf, who portrays rock and roll outlaw Keith Richards, they complete the duo notoriously hailed as “The Glimmer Twins”. Their jaw dropping resemblance to these two rock and roll icons is simply amazing, but what truly makes Classic Stones Live unique, is their musical prowess, attention to detail, and the spot-on renditions of all of your favorite Rolling Stones “classics”! www.tupelomusichall.com

COMEDY: BILL SIMAS / Chunky’s (Manchester) / January 29th

Bill Simas has made a name for himself on the New England comedy scene for the past 20 years with his no-holds-barred comedy style and his comedy fundraising program Funny 4 Funds. www.chunkys.com

MUSIC: THE CORVETTES DOO WOP REVUE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / January 27th

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue is dedicated to preserving and performing the greatest music ever made – the music of the 1950’s Doo Wop era. From New Hampshire to New Orleans and Virginia to Vegas, The Corvettes perform the great music of the Doo Wop era with a fresh new energy. Their incredibly entertaining show and comical stage antics have left many a happy audience screaming for more! In the tradition of legendary Doo Wop revivalists Sha Na Na, every Corvettes show is more than a concert – it’s an all out a Doo Wop Celebration! www.labellewinery.com

FAMILY EXHIBIT: FESTIVAL OF PLANES / Aviation Museum of NH (Manchester) / Final Weekend

Featuring more than 1,500 aviation-themed toys, models, puzzles, and promotional items from the past 100 years. Themes range from the Wright Brothers to sci-fi favorites as Star Trek, Star Wars, and more.” There is also a “find Santa” challenge with prizes for kids who spot him www.aviationmuseumofnh.org for tickets and hours.

