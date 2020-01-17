Jan. 25: Writers workshop with Glede Browne Kobongo, master of the psychological thriller

MANCHESTER, NH — Want to learn how to tell stories that grab readers by the throat—stories that don’t let up until the final, jaw-dropping scene? Join award-winning author of psychological thrillers, Gledé Browne Kabongo, for Unwrapping the Thriller: Your Roadmap for Crafting Gripping, Unputdownable Stories That Hook Readers.

In this masterclass, Kabongo will teach you how to develop riveting plot ideas, build edge-of-your-seat suspense and mind-blowing twists, create compelling characters, craft powerful scenes, and much more.

Kabongo is an award-winning author of gripping psychological thrillers—unflinching tales of deception, secrecy, danger and family. She is the Amazon Bestselling Author of The Fearless Series, Swan Deception, Conspiracy of Silence, and Mark of Deceit. Her love affair with books began as a young girl growing up in the Caribbean, where her town library overlooked the Atlantic Ocean.

Kabongo holds a master’s degree in communications and has been a featured speaker at the Boston Book Festival, Author Hour, Epilogues Podcast, and various industry panels. She leads workshops on the craft of writing and book marketing. Gledé lives outside Boston with her husband and two sons.

WHERE: The workshop is brought to you by the NH Writer’s Project and will be held at The Ford House on the campus of SNHU, 2500 North River Road, Manchester, NH 03106. Click here for directions and parking info.

WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

COST: This workshop is $65 for NH Writer’s Project members or $85 for nonmembers and is limited to 12 students. Click here to register now to ensure your spot in the class