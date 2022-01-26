Jan. 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 724 positive results with 78 in Manchester; 20 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, DHHS announced 724 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 24. Today’s results include 420 people who tested positive by PCR test and 304 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 74 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (10 by PCR and 64 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,622; an additional 10 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (10 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,778; an additional 24 new cases from Friday, January 14 (17 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,256; an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, January 15 (1 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 5,535; an additional 8 new cases from Monday, January 17 (0 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,829; an additional 2 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 741; an additional 1 new case from Wednesday, January 19 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,749; an additional 5 new cases from Thursday, January 20 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,310; an additional 8 new cases from Friday, January 21 (0 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,913; and an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, January 22 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,318. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 13,667 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and eighty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (143), Merrimack (105), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (98), Grafton (73), Strafford (66), Belknap (49), Sullivan (48), Cheshire (25), Carroll (21), and Coos (15) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (78) and Nashua (57). The county of residence is being determined for eighty-two new cases.

DHHS has also announced 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

4 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 412 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 266,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 25, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 266,000 Recovered 250,163 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,170 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 13,667 Current Hospitalizations 412

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Nov 29th, 2021 Male Coos 50-59 Week of Nov 29th, 2021 Male Rockingham 80+ Week of Dec 13th, 2021 Male Merrimack 70-79 Week of Dec 20th, 2021 Female Sullivan 60-69 Week of Dec 27th, 2021 Male Rockingham 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.