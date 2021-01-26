Jan. 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 434 positive results with 48 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, January 25, 2021, DHHS announced 434 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 4.7%. Today’s results include 307 people who tested positive by PCR test and 127 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,627 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 52 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (90), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (52), Merrimack (45), Strafford (43), Grafton (25), Belknap (23), Cheshire (21), Carroll (13), Sullivan (11), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (48) and Nashua (36). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 62,768 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 25, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 62,768 Recovered 56,151 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 990 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,627 Current Hospitalizations 230 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 586,407 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,070 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 66,536 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 24

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/18 1/19 1/20 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 37 456 796 864 958 537 626 611 LabCorp 1,049 2,173 1,533 1,167 1,313 1,822 362 1,346 Quest Diagnostics 505 902 661 1,274 925 1,095 893 894 Mako Medical 42 554 523 812 84 177 63 322 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 216 919 847 772 683 337 291 581 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 340 541 739 414 471 328 266 443 Other Laboratory* 2,851 2,646 5,299 3,971 4,004 3,107 2,644 3,503 University of New Hampshire** 1,402 2,013 1,704 1,663 2,127 778 763 1,493 Total 6,442 10,204 12,102 10,937 10,565 8,181 5,908 9,191 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/18 1/19 1/20 1/21 1/22 1/23 1/24 Daily Average LabCorp 2 24 15 11 20 16 6 13 Quest Diagnostics 13 32 26 33 56 36 9 29 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 9 8 10 5 3 1 6 Other Laboratory* 25 9 12 9 7 7 0 10 Total 44 74 61 63 88 62 16 58

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas