Jan. 25: Join the conversation on how street art can make Manchester Street safer for all

MANCHESTER, NH – A community conversation regarding the Manchester Street Art for Public Safety project will be held Jan. 25 at Central High School from 6:- 7:30 p.m., accessible via the Lowell/Maple Street entrance across from Dominos. This event is hosted by Queerlective, in partnership with the Conservation Law Foundation and funded by the Endowment for Health’s Environmental Justice grant.

The project, set to transform Corey Square and its vicinity, focuses on creative placemaking to revolutionize pedestrian safety. It goes beyond mere aesthetic enhancement, embodying principles of environmental justice and community engagement.

“Involving the community is crucial in shaping projects that directly impact their daily lives. This conversation is an opportunity for the people who live in the surrounding area to have a say in creating a safe, engaging, and vibrant environment,” says Randall Nielsen of Queerlective.

The event will include a presentation by Plan NH, sharing their recommendations from the planning charrette conducted last summer. This will be followed by an open forum, inviting attendees to share their insights and ideas.

“We look forward to hearing the diverse perspectives of our community members. Their contributions are vital in ensuring the project not only meets safety standards but also reflects the identity and pride of Manchester,” added Nielsen.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 6- 7:30 p.m.

Location: Central High School Cafeteria, Lowell/Maple St. Entrance across from Dominos

All interested members of the Manchester community are encouraged to attend. Your participation is key in shaping a project that promises to enhance both the safety and aesthetic appeal of our streets.

For more information and to stay updated, please contact Queerlective or visit our website. Join us in this journey towards creating a more inclusive, safe, and vibrant Manchester.