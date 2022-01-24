Jan. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 975 positive results with 719 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, January 24, 2022, DHHS announced 975 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, January 23. Today’s results include 868 people who tested positive by PCR test and 107 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 2,905 cases from Friday, January 21 (2,318 by PCR and 587 by antigen test); and 2,316 cases from Saturday, January 22 (1,900 by PCR and 416 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 355 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (90 by PCR and 265 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,548; an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (0 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 4,030; an additional 374 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (129 by PCR and 245 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,768; an additional 275 new cases from Friday, January 14 (138 by PCR and 137 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,232; an additional 4 new cases from Saturday, January 15 (4 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 5,533; an additional 7 new cases from Monday, January 17 (0 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,821; an additional 1 new case from Tuesday, January 18 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 739; an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (1 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,748; and an additional 37 new cases from Thursday, January 20 (15 by PCR and 32 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,305.

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 15,641 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one thousand, nine hundred and twenty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (1,355), Merrimack (981), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (914), Strafford (692), Grafton (598), Cheshire (372), Belknap (223), Sullivan (221), Coos (179), and Carroll (159) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (719) and Nashua (439). The county of residence is being determined for four hundred and twenty-nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced ten additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 411 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 265,140 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 24, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 265,140 Recovered 247,354 (93%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,145 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 15,641 Current Hospitalizations 411

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.