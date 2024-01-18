Jan. 22: Public discussion on hazards of childhoood lead poisoning

MANCHESTER, NH – In May 2023, Manchester Aldermen and the Mayor created a commission to examine and address the problem of childhood lead poisoning in the city. In New Hampshire, the Conservation Law Foundation reports that “nowhere is lead poisoning more prevalent than in Manchester, where every year approximately 100 children are diagnosed with elevated levels of lead in their blood.” Lead poisoning can irreversibly damage a child’s nervous system, brain and other organs. The crisis affects children in all demographics, but disproportionately impacts low-income families and children of color.

Join members of your community on Monday, January 22 at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester to hear what the status of the commission is, what findings they have made, what is being done now and the actions that should follow to remediate this devastating problem and protect the city’s children. This event is co-sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church’s Social Responsibility Committee and the Granite State Organizing Committee (GSOP).

The event will include personal stories about the impact of lead poisoning in our city, a presentation by the Manchester Public Health Department, and a question-and-answer session. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

A snow date contingency is set for Thursday, January 25. The UU Church is located at 669 Union St., Manchester. On-street parking is available.