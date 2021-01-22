Jan. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 724 positive results with 66 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, January 22, 2021, DHHS announced 724 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.6%. Today’s results include 447 people who tested positive by PCR test and 277 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,207 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 114 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (159), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (121), Merrimack (60), Strafford (52), Grafton (37), Belknap (31), Coos (29), Cheshire (28), Sullivan (23), and Carroll (19) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (66) and Nashua (66). The county of residence is being determined for 33 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 249 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 60,951 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 22, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 60,951 Recovered 53,773 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 971 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,207 Current Hospitalizations 249 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 578,609 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,900 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 66,288 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 713

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Thursday, January 21, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100% Phase 1b 2,685 325,000 <1% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 116,700 439,015 27%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 48,690 41,495 38,295 30,151 8,144 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 57,525 39,000 20,306 16,787 3,519 State-managed fixed sites 37,310 35,130 24,039 24,039 0 Regional public health network mobile sites 5,840 3,250 2,535 2,535 0 Other 2,905 705 596 414 182 Total 152,270 119,580 85,771 73,926 11,845

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Phase 1a Vaccine Doses Distributed, and Administered by Hospital*

Hospital1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 505 449 371 78 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 555 445 404 41 Catholic Medical Center 2,820 2,523 1,854 669 Cheshire Medical Center 1,535 1,435 1,228 207 Concord Hospital 2,760 2,584 1,978 606 Cottage Hospital 290 288 201 87 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8,920 7,871 6,726 1,145 Elliot Hospital 3,795 3,386 2,821 565 Encompass Health 205 169 120 49 Exeter Hospital 2,675 2,391 1,876 515 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 965 1,000 723 277 Hampstead Hospital 250 266 166 100 Huggins Hospital 425 330 330 0 Littleton Regional Hospital 530 473 311 162 Lakes Region Healthcare 1,065 992 818 174 Memorial hospital 650 701 443 258 Monadnock Hospital 840 424 339 85 New Hampshire Hospital 705 640 374 266 New London Hospital 440 325 279 46 Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital 880 779 643 136 Parkland Medical Center 850 830 570 260 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 1,915 2,051 1,529 522 Southern NH Medical Center 2,020 2,158 1,634 524 Speare Memorial Hospital 405 469 328 141 St. Joseph Hospital 1,970 1,913 1,226 687 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 120 91 62 29 Valley Regional Hospital 335 301 223 78 Weeks Medical Center 360 339 260 79 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 2,710 2,672 2,314 358 Total 41,495 38,295 30,151 8,144

* Currently only high-risk health workers working in hospitals or hospital-affiliated practices are receiving vaccines.

1 Each hospital receives a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week based on their total need.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through January 21st, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 1/20 1/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 844 743 140 37 456 796 71 441 LabCorp 1,048 1,702 1,075 1,048 2,171 1,533 715 1,327 Quest Diagnostics 1,137 899 1,273 505 902 661 1,188 938 Mako Medical 150 229 34 42 554 523 812 335 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 664 578 372 216 919 847 3 514 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 467 397 319 340 541 737 320 446 Other Laboratory* 3,915 2,827 1,729 2,857 2,641 5,294 3,759 3,289 University of New Hampshire** 1,141 25 2 1,402 2,013 1,704 1,663 1,136 Total 9,366 7,400 4,944 6,447 10,197 12,095 8,531 8,426 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 1/20 1/21 Daily Average LabCorp 21 25 6 2 24 15 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 41 29 8 13 32 26 33 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 4 1 4 9 8 2 5 Other Laboratory* 7 2 0 25 9 12 8 9 Total 74 60 15 44 74 61 43 53

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.