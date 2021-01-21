Jan. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 925 positive results with 92 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 21, 2021, DHHS announced 925 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 592 people who tested positive by PCR test and 333 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,204 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:
- 1/15: 17 new cases today, for an updated total of 660 cases
- 1/17: 29 new cases today, for an updated total of 496 cases
- 1/18: 57 new cases today, for an updated total of 535 cases
- 1/19: 395 new cases today, for an updated total of 683 cases
- 1/20: 427 new cases
Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 119 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (226), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (150), Strafford (74), Merrimack (67), Grafton (63), Cheshire (35), Coos (35), Belknap (30), Carroll (24), and Sullivan (13) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (92) and Nashua (82). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-four new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
- 2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 4 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 240 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 60,294 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Graphic/ManchesterInkLink from NH DHHS Data
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|60,294
|Recovered
|53,128 (88%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|962 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|6,204
|Current Hospitalizations
|240
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|576,037
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|35,840
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|66,028
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|668
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/21/2021)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|The Arbors at Bedford
|47
|16
|0
|21
|Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center
|22
|8
|0
|0
|Bentley Commons at Bedford
|21
|12
|0
|1
|Birch Hill
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC
|14
|5
|0
|0
|Carriage Hill Assisted Living
|12
|7
|0
|0
|Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center
|32
|16
|0
|7
|Community Bridges Concord
|5
|10
|0
|0
|Country Village Center
|36
|16
|0
|7
|Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation
|59
|26
|0
|1
|Edgewood Center Portsmouth
|20
|3
|0
|0
|Golden View Health Care Meredith
|77
|52
|0
|12
|Greystone Farms
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center
|71
|40
|0
|7
|Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Harmony Homes by the Bay
|38
|15
|0
|3
|Harris Hill Center
|22
|17
|0
|3
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections
|109
|39
|0
|0
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home
|64
|48
|0
|3
|Keene Center
|44
|14
|0
|0
|Kendal at Hanover
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Lafayette Center
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Langdon Place of Nashua
|19
|18
|0
|0
|Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living
|8
|10
|0
|0
|Meredith Bay Colony Club
|23
|13
|0
|2
|Merrimack County Jail
|36
|15
|0
|0
|Merrimack County Nursing Home
|27
|18
|0
|2
|Nashua Crossings Benchmark
|49
|28
|0
|7
|NH Correctional Facility for Women
|12
|11
|0
|0
|NH State Prison – Men’s
|245
|71
|0
|1
|NH Veterans’ Home
|93
|102
|0
|36
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin
|127
|30
|0
|0
|Pines of Newmarket
|28
|13
|0
|8
|Pleasant View Nursing Home
|90
|43
|0
|17
|Rivermead Peterborough
|5
|8
|0
|0
|Riverside Rest Home
|91
|77
|0
|15
|Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab
|3
|15
|0
|0
|St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|37
|26
|0
|10
|St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|23
|11
|0
|0
|Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections
|20
|10
|0
|0
|Strafford County Jail
|83
|11
|0
|0
|Sullivan County Nursing Home
|8
|9
|0
|1
|Summerhill Assisted Living
|10
|11
|0
|1
|Woodcrest Village Assisted Living
|19
|12
|0
|3
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2020)
|13
|17
|0
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021)
|3
|6
|0
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)
|19
|10
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021)
|4
|1
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)
|64
|71
|13
|Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021)
|20
|10
|7
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021)
|26
|13
|3
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Elms Center (1/11/2021)
|31
|14
|10
|Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021)
|66
|30
|8
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021)
|89
|54
|11
|Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)
|14
|12
|0
|Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021)
|68
|38
|0
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)
|1
|4
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021)
|22
|11
|3
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021)
|19
|6
|0
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021)
|7
|13
|1
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)
|93
|70
|10
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)
|14
|28
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021)
|9
|8
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|21
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)
|44
|27
|11
|Pheasant Wood Center (1/15/2021)
|32
|2
|7
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)
|14
|9
|1
|Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021)
|1
|1
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)
|3
|5
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)
|17
|16
|0
|St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)
|11
|11
|2
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)
|31
|18
|9
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)
|30
|4
|2
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021)
|23
|14
|2
|Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021)
|11
|6
|1
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)
|33
|24
|4
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|1/14
|1/15
|1/16
|1/17
|1/18
|1/19
|1/20
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|984
|844
|743
|140
|37
|456
|796
|571
|LabCorp
|1,568
|1,048
|1,702
|1,074
|1,048
|2,171
|585
|1,314
|Quest Diagnostics
|1,169
|1,136
|899
|1,273
|505
|902
|591
|925
|Mako Medical
|911
|150
|229
|34
|42
|554
|523
|349
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|606
|664
|578
|372
|216
|918
|639
|570
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|508
|468
|397
|320
|340
|539
|632
|458
|Other Laboratory*
|3,979
|3,922
|2,829
|1,729
|2,830
|2,594
|5,050
|3,276
|University of New Hampshire**
|1,236
|1,141
|25
|2
|1,402
|2,013
|1,699
|1,074
|Total
|10,961
|9,373
|7,402
|4,944
|6,420
|10,147
|10,515
|8,537
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|1/14
|1/15
|1/16
|1/17
|1/18
|1/19
|1/20
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|18
|21
|25
|6
|2
|23
|0
|14
|Quest Diagnostics
|31
|41
|29
|8
|13
|32
|25
|26
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|11
|5
|4
|1
|4
|9
|1
|5
|Other Laboratory*
|4
|7
|2
|0
|25
|9
|9
|8
|Total
|64
|74
|60
|15
|44
|73
|35
|52
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.
Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.