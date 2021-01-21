Jan. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 925 positive results with 92 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 21, 2021, DHHS announced 925 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 592 people who tested positive by PCR test and 333 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,204 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 119 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (226), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (150), Strafford (74), Merrimack (67), Grafton (63), Cheshire (35), Coos (35), Belknap (30), Carroll (24), and Sullivan (13) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (92) and Nashua (82). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 240 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 60,294 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 60,294 Recovered 53,128 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 962 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,204 Current Hospitalizations 240 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 576,037 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,840 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 66,028 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 668

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/21/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths The Arbors at Bedford 47 16 0 21 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center 22 8 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford 21 12 0 1 Birch Hill 2 10 0 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC 14 5 0 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living 12 7 0 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center 32 16 0 7 Community Bridges Concord 5 10 0 0 Country Village Center 36 16 0 7 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 59 26 0 1 Edgewood Center Portsmouth 20 3 0 0 Golden View Health Care Meredith 77 52 0 12 Greystone Farms 2 7 0 0 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center 71 40 0 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home 4 2 0 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay 38 15 0 3 Harris Hill Center 22 17 0 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections 109 39 0 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 64 48 0 3 Keene Center 44 14 0 0 Kendal at Hanover 3 4 0 0 Lafayette Center 12 1 0 0 Langdon Place of Nashua 19 18 0 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living 8 10 0 0 Meredith Bay Colony Club 23 13 0 2 Merrimack County Jail 36 15 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 27 18 0 2 Nashua Crossings Benchmark 49 28 0 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women 12 11 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 245 71 0 1 NH Veterans’ Home 93 102 0 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin 127 30 0 0 Pines of Newmarket 28 13 0 8 Pleasant View Nursing Home 90 43 0 17 Rivermead Peterborough 5 8 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 91 77 0 15 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab 3 15 0 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 37 26 0 10 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 23 11 0 0 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections 20 10 0 0 Strafford County Jail 83 11 0 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home 8 9 0 1 Summerhill Assisted Living 10 11 0 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living 19 12 0 3

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2020) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pheasant Wood Center (1/15/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 1/20 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 984 844 743 140 37 456 796 571 LabCorp 1,568 1,048 1,702 1,074 1,048 2,171 585 1,314 Quest Diagnostics 1,169 1,136 899 1,273 505 902 591 925 Mako Medical 911 150 229 34 42 554 523 349 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 606 664 578 372 216 918 639 570 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 508 468 397 320 340 539 632 458 Other Laboratory* 3,979 3,922 2,829 1,729 2,830 2,594 5,050 3,276 University of New Hampshire** 1,236 1,141 25 2 1,402 2,013 1,699 1,074 Total 10,961 9,373 7,402 4,944 6,420 10,147 10,515 8,537 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 1/20 Daily Average LabCorp 18 21 25 6 2 23 0 14 Quest Diagnostics 31 41 29 8 13 32 25 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 11 5 4 1 4 9 1 5 Other Laboratory* 4 7 2 0 25 9 9 8 Total 64 74 60 15 44 73 35 52

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.