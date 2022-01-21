Jan. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 2,258 positive results with 275 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Jan. 21, 2022, DHHS announced 2,258 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, January 20.

Today’s results include 1,741 people who tested positive by PCR test and 517 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 177 new cases from Monday, January 10 (11 by PCR and 166 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,270; an additional 160 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (92 by PCR and 68 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,193; an additional 108 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (54 by PCR and 54 by antigen test) for a new total of 4,019; an additional 21 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (13 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,394; an additional 7 new cases from Friday, January 14 (7 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,957; an additional 10 new cases from Monday, January 17 (0 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,814; an additional 27 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (7 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 738; and an additional 277 new cases from Wednesday, January 19 (122 by PCR and 155 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,737.

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There now 18,462 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation.

Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 996 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (623), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (424), Merrimack (337), Grafton (254), Strafford (220), Cheshire (147), Belknap (125), Carroll (85), Sullivan (84), and Coos (70) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (275) and Nashua (223). The county of residence is being determined for 178 new cases.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 393 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 257,793 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 21, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 – 257,793

Recovered – 237,196 (92%)

Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 – 2,135 (1%)

Total Current COVID-19 Cases – 18,462

Current Hospitalizations – 393

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.