Jan. 21: Military Appreciation Day at Cannon Mountain

FRANCONIA, NH – Cannon will recognize the services and sacrifices made by military members with Military Appreciation Day on Jan. 21, an event co-hosted with the Azimuth Check Foundation.

Cannon will offer free lift tickets to active duty, retired, reserve and veteran members of all U.S. military branches on this day. Proper military identification is required. The ski area will also offer $45 lift tickets for up to three immediate family members (tickets must be purchased online).

The annual event will feature a Black Hawk helicopter and military vehicles on display in the base area, recruiter tables, raffles and an auction in Peabody Lodge. Cannon will also host special guest speakers Kelly Ayotte, former New Hampshire senator, and Kristina Sabasteanski, director of Veterans Adaptive Sports & Training and two-time former Olympian.

Additionally, the festivities will include a flag parade at 12:30 p.m., a performance of the national anthem sung by Profile High School Choir, ROTC from White Mountain Regional High School, and a color guard presentation.

“We are extremely proud to host this event and welcome those who have served,” said Jennifer Karnan, director of marketing and sales at Cannon. “Giving our military members the opportunity to make memories with friends and family is our way of thanking them for their dedication to our country.”