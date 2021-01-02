Jan. 21: ‘Love, Love, Love’ – The Black Matter Is Life poetry series concludes with poet Jericho Brown

Online Event

Join us Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. for the final program in The Black Matter Is Life poetry series. The theme is Love, Love, Love. Professors Reginal Wilburn and Dennis Britton will facilitate. The special guest is Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown. This program is devoted to the most fundamental of human experiences, love. Explore how African American poetry shows that love is still possible despite racism and injustice. The featured poems for discussion are:

Click ⇒here to register.

This virtual series of public conversations entitled, The Black Matter is Life: Poetry for Engagement and Overcoming is an exploration and discussion around the rich tradition and innovation found in African-American poetry.

Poetry is a powerful art form, one that offers profound insights into what it means to be human. Through the creative, succinct, and melodious use of language, poets render into words their joys, their challenges, their vulnerabilities, and their discoveries, thus providing shape and meaning to the human connection and shared emotional experience.

In the wake of our nation’s current unrest, this program is designed to build bridges across the racial divide by introducing the audience to the writings of a number of African American poets whose work has shone a light on a rich cultural heritage that has often gone unexplored. This program asks the audience to consider how African American poetry provides tools for healing our nation’s deep racial wounds.

The series has been presented by The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, which promotes awareness and appreciation of African-American history and life in order to build more inclusive communities today. Learn more here.