Jan. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 729 positive results with 76 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, DHHS announced 729 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 4.7%. Today’s results include 453 people who tested positive by PCR test and 276 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,236 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (194), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (118), Strafford (79), Merrimack (41), Grafton (31), Belknap (29), Sullivan (21), Coos (20), Cheshire (18), and Carroll (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (76) and Nashua (55). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 254 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 59,437 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 20, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 59,437 Recovered 52,251 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 950 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,236 Current Hospitalizations 254 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 572,649 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,793 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 65,870 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 575

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 858 986 851 756 141 37 458 584 LabCorp 1,831 1,569 1,048 1,703 1,075 1,045 1,738 1,430 Quest Diagnostics 1,061 1,169 1,136 901 1,273 506 833 983 Mako Medical 794 911 150 231 34 42 554 388 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1,054 606 664 578 372 217 918 630 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 611 508 468 394 321 331 504 448 Other Laboratory* 3,640 3,981 3,898 2,819 1,724 2,789 2,292 3,020 University of New Hampshire** 755 1,236 1,141 24 2 1,402 2,013 939 Total 10,604 10,966 9,356 7,406 4,942 6,369 9,310 8,422 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 Daily Average LabCorp 14 18 21 25 6 2 7 13 Quest Diagnostics 30 31 41 29 8 13 32 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 11 5 4 1 4 9 6 Other Laboratory* 21 4 7 2 0 25 7 9 Total 75 64 74 60 15 44 55 55

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.