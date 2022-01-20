Jan. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 2,461 positive results with 257 in Manchester; 14 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 20, 2022, DHHS announced 2,461 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 19. Today’s results include 1,687 people who tested positive by PCR test and 774 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 72 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (60 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,603; an additional 43 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (21 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,950; an additional 192 new cases from Monday, January 10 (32 by PCR and 160 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,093; an additional 211 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (62 by PCR and 149 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,033; an additional 32 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (7 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,911; an additional 15 new cases from Friday, January 14 (12 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,950; an additional 18 new cases from Saturday, January 15 (12 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 5,529; an additional 12 new cases from Sunday, January 16 (9 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,812; an additional 18 new cases from Monday, January 17 (9 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,804; and an additional 116 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (29 by PCR and 87 by antigen test) for a new total of 711. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 20,026 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are nine hundred and twenty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (916), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (399), Merrimack (297), Strafford (225), Grafton (178), Cheshire (164), Belknap (153), Carroll (79), Sullivan (59), and Coos (52) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (257) and Nashua (193). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and eighteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

3 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 411 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 254,715 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 20, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 254,715 Recovered 232,566 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,123 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 20,026 Current Hospitalizations 411

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.