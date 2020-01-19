Jan 20: MLK day brunch celebration at the YWCA

MANCHESTER, NH — YWCA in partnership with Victory Women of Vision are hosting a Brunch of Celebration in Honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at YWCA NH located at 72 Concord Street in Manchester, NH.

This event celebrates Dr. King—the man, the minister, and the humanitarian. Come and enjoy performances from Vibes of Style, Chrickson Brown and a song by Reverend Renee Rouse. Special guest speakers include Pastor Eric Jackson and Mayor Joyce Craig.

All are welcome to this free event.

Event Agenda