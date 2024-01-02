Jan. 20: Join the Conservation Commission’s 4th outreach tour, ‘Manchester, the Merrimack and the Mills’

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester New Hampshire was once the textile mill capital of the world and Manchester’s Amoskeag Manufacturing Company was the largest textile producer in the world and much of the infrastructure that supported this industry is still part of Manchester’s fabric. Manchester was not chosen at random, but instead it was the immense natural resources provided by the Merrimack River that cemented Manchester’s role in the Nation’s industrial revolution.

The Manchester Conservation Commission invites you to join us for the fourth in its series of Outreach Tours on Saturday January 20 at 10:30 a.m. to learn how the “Mighty Merrimack” helped build the industrial roots of our City.

This tour is open to the public and will explore how the growth of Manchester’s textile industry was a direct result of the natural resources provided by the Merrimack River Watershed.

The tour will meet at the Millyard Museum located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester (entrance is on the Commercial Street side). Tour participants will have a brief opportunity to explore the museum before a presentation by local historians. The group will then be provided with a tour of the revitalized Waumbec Mills which was built in 1897!

The event ends at noon, after which attendees are encouraged to visit any of the numerous local restaurants for lunch and independent exploration!

The Manchester Conservation Commission is a function of the City of Manchester and is responsible for preserving the City’s natural resources for the benefit of its citizens and wildlife. The Commission holds regular outreach tours to help residents and visitors learn more about these natural resources.

Where : Meeting at the Millyard Museum, 200 Bedford Street

When : Saturday January 20, 2024, 10:30 a.m. (until noon)

Parking : Street parking on Commercial and Bedford Streets.

Accessibility: Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear, have clothing appropriate to be outdoors for short periods of time. There may be stair climbing to access some portions of the tour.

This event may be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

The tour is free and open to the public however registration is required. Please register online at this link