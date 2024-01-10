Jan. 20: Griffin Free Library to host craft supply swap

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Press Release Community, Events 0

AUBURN, NH – Griffin Free Public Library, located at 22 Hooksett Road in Auburn, is hosting a craft supply swap on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring extra or unwanted craft supplies and swap them for supplies brought by others.

“One of our assistant librarians is a dedicated crafter and she came up with the idea of a swap to minimize waste, reduce the cost of craft supplies, and just have a fun event that brings crafters together,” explains Dan Szczesny, Director of Griffin Free Public Library. Although this is the first craft swap that the library has held, Szczesny is hoping it will become an annual event.

The craft supply swap is free and open to all ages. Crafters from outside the Auburn community are welcome to attend. For more information, please call Auburn’s Griffin Free Public Library at (603) 483-5374.

