Jan. 20–23: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

Old Tom and the Lookouts / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Austin McCarthy / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jennifer Mitchell / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Jessica Olson / KC’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Becca Myari / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

Maddi Ryan / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopolous / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Marlena Phillips / Fody’s (Nashua) / 7pm

The Blues Express / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Joe McDonald / Fody’s (Derry) / 8pm

Austin Worthington / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Acoustic Tandem / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Brian Walker / Elm Street House of Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Bat Magoon Band / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Zach Newbould / Murphy’s Taproom (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

John Chouinard / Currier (Manchester) / 10am-2pm

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Woodwind & Whiskey / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 11am

Vinyl Legion / Lynn’s (Hudson) / 5pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or covid requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

AN EVENING WITH FELIX CAVALIERE’S RASCALS / January 21st at 7:30pm (mainstage)

For legendary singer/songwriter, FELIX CAVALIERE, making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career that includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame. Few artists can claim they defined a generation; FELIX CAVALIERE continues to remind us to keep listening for the world’s beauty. The classically trained pianist, born in Pelham, New York, idolized Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, and Sam Cook. FELIX CAVALIERE embraced the Hammond Organ and pioneered a fresh, rock and roll sound. Upon leaving Syracuse University to form the Escorts, and become a backup musician for Joe Dee and the Starliters and later Sandy Scott, who knew that his legendary next stop would be the beginning of an illustrious hall of fame career.

WHO’S BAD – THE ULTIMATE MICHAEL JACKSON EXPERIENCE / January 22nd at 2pm & 7:30pm (mainstage)

Who’s Bad’s power-packed tribute to Michael Jackson has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

WEEKEND COMEDY / January 21-23 (Manchester)

A couple in their late forties and a couple in their twenties have accidentally rented the same cottage for a weekend by mistake. They decide to share it and we watch the comedic clash between generations. It’s home spun humor strikes chords regardless of a viewer’s age and the laughter it kindles is as warm and spontaneous as the play’s dialogue and situations.

Featured on “Through the Stage Door” on WMNH 95.3 Sunday 1/16 at noon.

THE WIZARD OF OZ – YOUNG PERFORMERS / January 28-30 (Derry)

The Young Performers’ Edition of THE WIZARD OF OZ is an adaptation specially tailored for younger performers. Join Dorothy as she travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. The classic musical, adapted for young performers, includes all of your favorite characters and songs that have been entertaining audiences for generations. Follow the yellow brick road with The Majestic Academy and re-live the magic!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at The Rex: KAREN MORGAN / January 21st at 7:30pm

Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America.” Since then, she has performed in comedy clubs and theaters from New York to Hollywood. Karen has 2 comedy specials on Dry Bar Comedy and her CD “Mean Candy” can be heard on Sirius XM Radio. Her TV appearances include national comedy shows and ads for companies like Wal-Mart and Zyrtec. Karen’s clean shows in Performing Arts Centers around the country have made her a favorite among theater audiences. Still licensed to practice law in Maine and Georgia, Karen lives in Cumberland, Maine and misses Waffle House very much.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: THE DAVE MATTHEWS TRIBUTE BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / January 21st

Their name says it all: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Many go to their live shows with reservations, high expectations, and the burning question, “Do these guys sound like the real Dave Matthews Band?” Almost always the answer is, “Yes!”

As Rick Grant of Entertaining U in Jacksonville, FL wrote, “The Dave Matthews Tribute Band turned out to exceed its billing as a quality improvisational band that uses Dave Matthews material as themes to improvise. Clearly, this distinguishes them from the other so-called tribute bands. The band is exceptionally tight and produces a solid groove over which the players improvise with hot chops.” www.tupelomusichall/com

SCIENCE STORYTIME / SEE Science Center (Manchester) / Tuesdays at 10:30am

Storytime Science Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited to 10 family units. The program will

cover STEM topics through storytelling, movement, experiments and more. Admission information: (603)669-0400 or www.see-sciencecenter.org

COMEDY: COMEDY OUT OF THE BOX / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / January 21st at 7:30pm

Tiny Hands Productions presents the ongoing comedy series “Comedy Out of the ‘Box” at The Hatbox. Each month, talented comedians from around the Northeast come to the Capital City to make you think and make you laugh. Hosted by New Hampshire native Chad Blodgett (Portland Maine Comedy Festival, Vermont Snowplow Comedy champion 2018). Come see them all perform at the Hatbox now, so you can tell your friends you saw them before they were on Netflix. www.hatboxnh.com for tickets and covid info.

OPEN MIC WITH JONNY FRIDAY / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / January 20th at 8pm

ART: “TOMIE dePAOLA / Currier Museum (Manchester) / through February 13

Tomie dePaola (1934–2020) wrote and illustrated some 270 children’s books over his 50-year career, including picture books, folk tales, nursery rhymes, and chapter books. dePaola had a masterful ability to express complicated emotions through accessible narratives and dynamic illustrations, filled with his warm and lively characters. A longtime resident of New Hampshire, he has received numerous awards and accolades. The Currier Museum of Art’s collection holds more than 100 works by Tomie dePaola. This exhibition celebrates the artist’s life and legacy through a selection of these illustrations. Masks and proof of Covid vaccination are required for entry. Call 669-6144 or visit www.currier.org

