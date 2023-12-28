Jan. 2: Everyone’s invited to City of Manchester’s Inaugural Ceremony

Citizens of Manchester, Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais extends an invitation to the January 2, 2024, Inaugural Ceremonies to be held at the Palace Theatre at 11 a.m.
Citizens of Manchester, Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais extends an invitation to the January 2, 2024, Inaugural Ceremonies to be held at the Palace Theatre at 11 a.m.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc