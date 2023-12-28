Jan. 2: Everyone’s invited to City of Manchester’s Inaugural Ceremony

Mayor-elect Jay Ruais. File Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Citizens of Manchester, Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais extends an invitation to the January 2, 2024, Inaugural Ceremonies to be held at the Palace Theatre at 11 a.m.

