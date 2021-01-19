Jan. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 877 positive results with 91 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, DHHS announced 877 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 4.9%. Today’s results include 498 people who tested positive by PCR test and 379 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,126 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

1/9: 28 new cases today, for an updated total of 617 cases

28 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/11: 77 new cases today, for an updated total of 611 cases

77 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/12: 142 new cases today, for an updated total of 838 cases

142 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/13: 95 new cases today, for an updated total of 592 cases

95 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/14: 82 new cases today, for an updated total of 968 cases

82 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/15: 39 new cases today, for an updated total of 558 cases

39 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/17: 80 new cases today, for an updated total of 433 cases

80 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/18: 334 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and twelve individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (248), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (157), Strafford (74), Cheshire (37), Merrimack (36), Belknap (31), Carroll (27), Grafton (25), Coos (18), and Sullivan (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (91) and Nashua (74). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 254 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 58,709 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 19, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 58,709 Recovered 51,645 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 938 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,126 Current Hospitalizations 254 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 569,485 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,729 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 65,802 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 71

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 673 853 984 844 742 140 37 610 LabCorp 1,692 1,831 1,568 1,049 1,700 1,073 1,009 1,417 Quest Diagnostics 806 1,060 1,168 1,135 900 1,273 490 976 Mako Medical 252 794 911 150 229 34 42 345 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 502 1,054 606 662 577 372 216 570 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 577 611 502 467 394 320 265 448 Other Laboratory* 3,582 3,618 1,693 3,876 2,789 1,700 2,374 2,805 University of New Hampshire** 1,154 755 1,236 1,141 24 2 1,402 816 Total 9,238 10,576 8,668 9,324 7,355 4,914 5,835 7,987 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 Daily Average LabCorp 23 14 18 21 25 6 2 16 Quest Diagnostics 41 30 31 41 29 8 9 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 10 11 5 4 1 4 6 Other Laboratory* 10 21 4 7 2 0 18 9 Total 79 75 64 74 60 15 33 57

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.