Jan. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 595 positive results with 56 in Manchester; 24 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, DHHS announced 595 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, January 18. Today’s results include 492 people who tested positive by PCR test and 103 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 45 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (20 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,755; an additional 74 new cases from Friday, January 7 (15 by PCR and 59 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,180; an additional 18 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (17 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,531; an additional 5 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (5 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,907; an additional 45 new cases from Monday, January 10 (2 by PCR and 43 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,901; an additional 13 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (0 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,822; an additional 14 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (1 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,879; an additional 4 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (0 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,373; an additional 34 new cases from Friday, January 14 (19 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,935; and an additional 1 new case from Monday, January 17 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,786. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 18,986 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and ninety-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (189), Merrimack (129), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (103), Strafford (97), Grafton (48), Belknap (44), Carroll (38), Coos (20), Cheshire (19), and Sullivan (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (56) and Nashua (36). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced 24 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 410 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 251,441 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated January 19, 2022, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 251,441 Recovered 230,346 (92%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,109 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 18,986 Current Hospitalizations 410

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/19/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Bedford Hills Center 14 25 0 0 Belknap County Nursing Home 1 4 0 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections 10 0 0 0 Cedar Healthcare Center 23 24 0 1 Colonial Poplin Nursing Home Fremont= 4 14 0 1 The Courville at Manchester 34 32 0 6 Crestwood Center 3 14 0 0 Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 22 9 0 0 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 27 17 0 0 Elm Wood Center 6 4 0 0 Epsom Health Center 3 18 0 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home 2 5 0 1 Fairview Senior Living Facility 11 18 0 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin 48 25 0 0 Golden View Health Care Center 18 21 0 0 Grafton County Nursing Home 2 12 0 0 Granite Ledges of Concord 2 10 0 0 Greystone Farm at Salem 9 5 0 0 Hackett Hill Center 27 25 0 0 Hanover Hill Healthcare Center 3 6 0 0 Harris Hill Center 12 17 0 1 Havenwood Heritage Heights 6 21 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 185 13 0 0 Keene Center 3 7 0 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center 6 5 0 0 Langdon Place of Nashua 4 7 0 0 Lilac View Assisted Care Facility 20 1 0 1 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 30 27 0 1 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home 7 18 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 5 8 0 0 Mount Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center 10 23 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 29 18 0 0 Partridge House Genesis 8 5 0 0 Pleasant Valley Nursing Home 38 17 0 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare 26 18 0 0 Ridgewood Center 25 22 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 7 26 0 0 Riverwoods At Exeter 5 31 0 0 Rockingham County Dept. of Corrections 19 13 0 0 Salem Haven 32 20 0 4 Strafford County Jail 30 10 0 0 Wolfeboro Bay Center Genesis Healthcare 12 21 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 All America Assisted Living (12/1/2021) 8 6 0 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021) 62 23 6 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Austin Home (11/10/2021) 11 2 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Belknap County Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 3 10 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Bentley Commons at Bedford (12/1/2021) 2 2 0 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 The Birches at Concord (11/24/2021) 36 18 4 Bowman Place at Olde Bedford (11/29/2021) 7 3 0 Brookdale Spruce Wood (11/22/2021) 41 8 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021) 8 2 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021) 8 4 1 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Country Village Center (11/16/2021) 33 12 3 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021) 19 4 0 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Edgewood Center Portsmouth (11/23/2021) 21 9 1 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Epsom Health Center (12/3/2021) 18 11 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 9 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021) 36 11 0 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (11/24/2021) 23 8 1 Grafton County Department of Corrections (12/8/2021) 7 4 0 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Harvest Hill Assisted Living (12/23/2021) 34 6 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021) 3 1 0 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Inn at Deerfield (11/24/2021) 22 6 0 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/3/2022) 33 11 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (12/22/2021) 24 18 4 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021) 11 1 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021) 10 2 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020) 6 8 0 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021) 7 4 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Oceanside Center – Genesis (11/22/2021) 29 4 0 Peabody Home (9/29/2021) 3 3 0 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pine Rock Manor Warner (12/8/2021) 7 2 0 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (11/24/2021) 11 10 0 Pond View Acres Assisted Living (11/29/2021) 3 2 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare (12/16/2021) 3 2 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (9/27/2021) 11 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021) 9 5 1 River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021) 8 2 1 Rochester Manor (1/12/2022) 8 7 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021) 7 8 1 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 Rosewood Manor Assisted Living (1/13/2022) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/12/2022) 3 2 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Villa Crest Manchester (9/15/2021) 8 1 0 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Webster at Rye (12/8/2021) 40 18 6 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Wheelock Terrace (12/28/2021) 4 1 0 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (11/30/2021) 7 6 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021) 8 4 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (1/3/2022) 7 17 0

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.