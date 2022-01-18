Jan. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,785 positive results with 1,618 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, DHHS announced 1,785 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 17. Today’s results include 1,144 people who tested positive by PCR test and 641 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 2,901 cases from Friday, January 14 (1,977 by PCR and 924 by antigen test); 5,511 cases from Saturday, January 15 (4,468 by PCR and 1,043 by antigen test); and 2,800 cases from Sunday, January 16 (2,603 by PCR and 197 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 227 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (85 by PCR and 142 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,710; an additional 310 new cases from Friday, January 7 (94 by PCR and 216 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,107; an additional 166 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (125 by PCR and 41 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,514; an additional 78 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (22 by PCR and 56 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,902; an additional 184 new cases from Monday, January 10 (14 by PCR and 170 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,856; an additional 317 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (96 by PCR and 221 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,809; an additional 39 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (5 by PCR and 34 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,865; and an additional 192 new cases from Thursday, January 13 (146 by PCR and 46 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,369. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 20,045 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 3,441 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (3,113), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2,132), Merrimack (1,380), Strafford (1,165), Grafton (915), Belknap (531), Cheshire (531), Sullivan (411), Coos (384), and Carroll (295) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1,618) and Nashua (1,195). The county of residence is being determined for 840 new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 409 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 250,581 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 18, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 250,581 Recovered 228,451 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,085 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 20,045 Current Hospitalizations 409

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Dec 20th, 2021 Female Hillsborough 60-69 Week of Dec 20th, 2021 Female Hillsborough 80+ Week of Dec 27th, 2021 Male Grafton 80+

Below: Daily update from the NH Hospital Association

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.