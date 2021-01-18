Jan. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,034 positive results with 77 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, January 18, 2021, DHHS announced 1,034 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 8.2%. Today’s results include 618 people who tested positive by PCR test and 416 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,444 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

1/6: 36 new cases today, for an updated total of 762 cases

36 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/7: 72 new cases today, for an updated total of 952 cases

72 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/8: 80 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,089 cases

80 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/9: 111 new cases today, for an updated total of 592 cases

111 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/10: 53 new cases today, for an updated total of 936 cases

53 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/11: 50 new cases today, for an updated total of 543 cases

50 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/16: 277 new cases today, for an updated total of 578 cases

277 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 1/17: 355 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 138 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (271), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (191), Strafford (86), Merrimack (68), Grafton (47), Cheshire (40), Belknap (30), Sullivan (28), Carroll (25), and Coos (25) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (93) and Manchester (77). The county of residence is being determined for 53 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 237 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 57,864 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 57,864 Recovered 50,487 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 933 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,444 Current Hospitalizations 237 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 567,568 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,687 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 65,789 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 36

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 124 673 853 983 844 742 140 623 LabCorp 1,725 1,689 1,829 1,567 1,047 1,699 1,025 1,512 Quest Diagnostics 1,011 806 1,060 1,168 1,134 900 1,237 1,045 Mako Medical 22 252 794 911 150 229 34 342 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 313 502 1,054 606 662 577 0 531 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 404 576 601 502 467 393 275 460 Other Laboratory* 1,642 3,534 3,605 1,683 3,859 2,767 1,531 2,660 University of New Hampshire** 1,709 1,154 755 1,236 1,141 24 2 860 Total 6,950 9,186 10,551 8,656 9,304 7,331 4,244 8,032 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 1/17 Daily Average LabCorp 4 23 14 18 21 25 5 16 Quest Diagnostics 6 41 30 31 41 29 8 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 5 10 11 5 4 0 6 Other Laboratory* 22 10 21 4 7 2 0 9 Total 37 79 75 64 74 60 13 57

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.