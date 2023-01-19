Jan. 18 Emergency Operation Center update

MANCHESTER, NH – The following update was issued by the city to confirm recent approvals needed to move forward with alternative sheltering options.

Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said there have been no firm dates set as yet for the opening of a shelter on Beech Street or the former bus station on Canal Street, which are still being set up. The Cashin Center remains open as an emergency overnight shelter and the 1269 Cafe has extended its morning hours so that it can be accessed by 8:30 a.m. where lunch is served. In addition to this update, crews from public works spent hours Wednesday removing items left behind following the evacuation of the encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter, which was conducted under police supervision.

UPDATE from Chief Ryan Cashin

On Wednesday, January 18, the Governor and Executive Council approved the City of Manchester’s use of the vacant Tirrell House at 15 Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The City previously announced a partnership with YWCA New Hampshire to staff this new shelter location.

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a Use of Premises Agreement with the State on January 11, 2023.

The Executive Council vote follows last night’s vote by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to unanimously approve a location for a 24/7 winter emergency shelter at 39 Beech St.

The facility is currently being renovated for use as a shelter, to include at least 40 beds, shower and laundry facilities, as well as meals and other wrap-around services.

“I am grateful for the Executive Council’s vote allowing Manchester to utilize the vacant Tirrell House in Manchester as an emergency women’s shelter,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “With our partners at the YWCA New Hampshire, the City will work to open and staff this shelter as soon as possible to provide a safe location for women experiencing homelessness in our city. Manchester city leadership and our nonprofit partners are working every day to address the needs of unhoused individuals, and last night the Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to fund a new 24/7 emergency shelter. As this crisis lands at the feet of local communities, we will continue to seek partnerships with our state and county governments for immediate and long-term solutions.”

The City of Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was opened on January 6 to serve as a consolidation point for the first responders and departments to facilitate decision-making to address unsheltered homelessness. In order to address the unsheltered homelessness crisis in the State of New Hampshire, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have allocated $871,990 from the City’s remaining ARP, CDBG, and Affordable Housing Trust Fund dedicated to address immediate needs and concerns.

To support this work, the City of Manchester has also partnered with Granite United Way to launch the Manchester Winter Relief Fund, as a way for community members to support this work. That fund can be accessed here:

1. Text WINTERMHT to 41444 to make a donation.

2. Visit www.graniteuw.org to make an online donation

3. Mail checks made payable to: Granite United Way, 22 Concord Street, Floor 4, Manchester, NH 03101 with Manchester Winter Relief Fund in the memo.

These initiatives are in addition to the City’s continued work to address homelessness and housing insecurity, which include over $11,000,000 of federal funds allocated to supportive and affordable housing over the last two years, daily outreach to encampments by first responders and outreach workers, administering the state’s only Healthcare for the Homeless program, and more.

Temporary Warming Station with Cots

Since Friday, January 6, the City of Manchester has provided a temporary winter warming station with cots at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center, open from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily. The Cashin Center has been used by between 6 and 20 individuals nightly, serving 51 unique individuals.

A temporary warming station with cots will continue to be available nightly until the 24/7 shelter is available for use.

Additional Services in Manchester

The former Manchester Transportation Center is open today, January 18, as a resources hub and includes representatives from Harbor Care, Vets Services, Families in Transition, Manchester Mental Health, the Veterans Administration for anyone needing connections to case workers or assistance in accessing additional services.

In addition to the facilities being operated by the City of Manchester, 1269 Cafe and HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery operate a warming station at 456 Union St. with the ability to serve up to 70 individuals. They are open nightly from 8 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, they are open throughout the day, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Families in Transition operates the largest state-funded adult emergency shelter in New Hampshire, with 138 beds. Last night, Families in Transition had three available beds for men.

Waypoint also offers the State of New Hampshire’s only emergency shelter for youth, with 14 beds for individuals ages 18-24.

Individuals can access state-wide shelter services or access Substance Use Disorder Support through The Doorway of Greater Manchester by calling 2-1-1 or 866-444-4211.