Jan. 18-21 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18th

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Tyler Levs / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

603s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19th

Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

J-Lo Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Rumboat Chili / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Horsefly Gulch / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th

Ian Galipeau / Downtown Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Moon Hollow / Pat’s Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Garret Smith / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Alex Cohen / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Nu Metal Night / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21st

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) 11am

Redemption Trio (Londonderry) / 2pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

JANUARY 18-21

The Educational Theatre Collaborative (ETC) at Plymouth State University (PSU) will perform the musical Gypsy: A Musical Fable at The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth.

The more than 30 main cast members include leads Jenna Leigh Miller of New York City as Rose, the overbearing stage mother, Maddie Starr Wicker of Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, as Louise, Rose’s daughter, and Fran Page of Plymouth as Herbie, Rose’s love interest and booking agent. Another 12 child actors are featured in the opening act.

Remaining Showtimes:

Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday, January 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online at flyingmonkeynh.com.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19th

DANCING QUEENS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through February 11 – DIRECT/x

Come experience the glitter and glamour of the 70’s Disco Age. This show highlights a time when Swedish disco group ABBA ruled the music world. ABBA’s music has stood the test of time, entertaining all generations. You will be singing along and dancing in the aisles! “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life!” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TR3 FEATURING TIM REYNOLDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

With a career spanning more than forty years, two-time Grammy nominee and sonic innovator Tim Reynolds is best known for his seemingly effortless guitar virtuosity, his masterful command of melody and timing, and for his uncanny ability to improvise on any instrument he touches. Having explored almost every musical style, from rock, jazz, and blues to classical and reggae, Tim’s wide-ranging talent is evident each time he picks up his acoustic or electric guitar. Technically brilliant, yet emotionally honest, Reynolds’ music is inspired, authentic, and unparalleled. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BOOGIE WONDER BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

After more than 3000 shows around the world the Boogie Wonder Band has become the most celebrated DISCO band of our generation. This 10-piece band busts out funk-a-licious grooves and disco-strutting jams like they are straight out of the ‘70s. Channeling the era with a full throttle high-octane live show, each member dons eye-popping Las Vegas-inspired costumes and flashy personas. They don’t just hail from another land; they come from another decade – where Disco ruled the dance floors! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNCOOK VALLEY CHORALE / Wesley United Methodist Church (Concord) / 7pm (also Saturday at 2pm)

The Suncook Valley Chorale’s January concert “There’s Snow Business Like SNOW Business” will feature a selection of winter-themed music ranging from medieval madrigal to Irving Berlin to the Decemberists. Admission $20, Seniors $18, and kids are free; tickets available at the door. www.svcnh.org for information on the chorale.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th

BEATLEJUICE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

For over 18 years Beatlejuice has been the #1 choice for Beatles fans looking to get their fix of the Fab 4. Faithfully reproducing some of the greatest songs ever written, Beatlejuice covers every era of the Beatles catalog and on to the solo careers of the boys from Liverpool. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

BRUCE IN THE USA / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Bruce In The USA is much more than just another tribute…This high-energy musical experience is a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show. The Bruce In The USA show was born on the Las Vegas Strip in the winter of 2004; the show assaulted the senses in a fun-filled and exciting party atmosphere on the Vegas Strip, while suspending disbelief for even the toughest skeptics. Sell out crowds are on their feet from the first song to the last. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com (800)657-8774

TOM DIMENNA sings GORDON LIGHTFOOT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Come get your friends together and experience a night of Gordon Lightfoot’s classic tunes performed by Maine-based singer/songwriter, Tom DiMenna. The evening will be packed with nostalgia, storytelling, and fun music. You may even be moved to sing along, or at least hum! DiMenna’s impressive vocal range and guitar style have been perfected with decades of stage performances. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21st

1964 THE TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

This is “The Number One Beatles Tribute in the World”, according to Rolling Stone Magazine! These are the Beatles you remember from the “Ed Sullivan Show and Shea Stadium” The song perfectly recreates the early Beatle and they look amazing from their Beatle Boots to their vintage guitars! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BOBBY RUSH / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Bobby Rush, in his late 80s, has become one of the most prominent advocates for the blues tradition through his contemporary R&B show. Over the last several years he’s won a second Grammy, re-recorded his 1971 hit Chicken Heads together with his old friend Buddy Guy and young blues star Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and written a critically acclaimed autobiography. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

UPCOMING EVENTS

FOOTLOOSE – YOUTH EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

One of the most explosive movie musicals in recent memory bursts onto the live stage with exhilarating results. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

