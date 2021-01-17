Jan. 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 941 positive results with 90 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, January 17, 2021, DHHS announced 941 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 6.4%. Today’s results include 660 people who tested positive by PCR test and 281 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,387 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and thirty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (191), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (159), Merrimack (95), Strafford (69), Cheshire (60), Carroll (44), Belknap (43), Grafton (37), Sullivan (27), and Coos (21) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (90) and Nashua (64). The county of residence is being determined for forty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 243 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 56,864 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 17, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 56,864 Recovered 49,544 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 933 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,387 Current Hospitalizations 243 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 564,774 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,642 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 129

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 674 124 673 853 983 844 742 699 LabCorp 1,824 1,723 1,689 1,829 1,567 1,047 1,480 1,594 Quest Diagnostics 1,349 1,011 806 1,060 1,168 1,134 795 1,046 Mako Medical 32 22 252 794 911 150 229 341 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 411 313 502 1,054 606 662 85 519 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 302 402 576 601 502 467 304 451 Other Laboratory* 1,087 1,626 3,534 3,605 1,683 3,838 2,166 2,506 University of New Hampshire** 0 1,701 1,153 753 1,233 1,135 24 857 Total 5,679 6,922 9,185 10,549 8,653 9,277 5,825 8,013 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 1/16 Daily Average LabCorp 3 4 23 14 18 21 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 3 6 41 30 31 41 27 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 5 5 10 11 5 2 5 Other Laboratory* 3 22 10 21 4 7 0 10 Total 9 37 79 75 64 74 29 52

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.