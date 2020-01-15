Jan. 16, ‘Uncaged Art’ at Jupiter Hall: Reception kicks off series on the immigrant experience and childhood trauma

MANCHESTER, NH — Jupiter Hall and Welcoming Manchester have joined forces again for a series of events that bring the community together for discussions around — and a celebration of — our human experience.

Artwork created by teens detained at the Tornillo, Texas, migrant youth detention camp will be on display at Jupiter Hall from Jan. 16 -31, 2020. The exhibit, Uncaged Art, will include prints from a professional photographer and educational textboards from the original Uncaged Art exhibit at the Museo Urbano in El Paso, Texas.

A special public event will take place each Thursday of the exhibit. These are free events where all are welcome!

Thurs., Jan. 16 – Opening Reception, 6-8 p.m.

Food, music, stories and a silent auction

Thurs., Jan. 23 – The Journey, 6-8 p.m.

Screening of film Which Way Home and discussion

Thurs., Jan. 30 – Trauma and Healing, 6-8 p.m.

A panel of professionals who work with children affected by trauma

Questions? Please contact Katie Bérubé at katie@jupiterhallnh.com

Learn more about the events at Jupiter Hall

Learn more about Uncaged Art

Watch the trailer for Which Way Home, to be screened Jan. 23 at Jupiter Hall followed by a discussion: