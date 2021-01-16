Jan. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 483 positive results with 61 in Manchester; 19 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, January 16, 2021, DHHS announced 483 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.8%. Today’s results include 329 people who tested positive by PCR test and 154 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,081 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (124), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (65), Strafford (41), Merrimack (33), Cheshire (25), Grafton (23), Sullivan (17), Coos (16), Belknap (13), and Carroll (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (61) and Nashua (46). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

Age

0 – 9: zero

10 – 19: zero

20 – 29: 1

30 – 39: 1

40 – 49: 8

50 – 59: 16

60 – 69: 77

70 – 79: 213

80+: 611

Total: 927

There are currently 252 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 55,945 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 55,945 Recovered 48,937 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 927 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,081 Current Hospitalizations 252 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 561,081 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,589 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 460

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 726 674 124 673 853 983 844 697 LabCorp 1,649 1,824 1,723 1,689 1,828 1,565 591 1,553 Quest Diagnostics 1,055 1,349 1,011 806 1,060 1,167 1,069 1,074 Mako Medical 121 32 22 252 794 911 150 326 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 665 411 313 502 1,054 606 1 507 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 403 302 402 575 601 499 344 447 Other Laboratory* 2,124 1,087 1,630 3,523 3,589 1,651 3,091 2,385 University of New Hampshire** 0 0 1,701 1,153 753 1,233 1,135 854 Total 6,743 5,679 6,926 9,173 10,532 8,615 7,225 7,842 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 1/15 Daily Average LabCorp 19 3 4 23 14 18 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 30 3 6 41 30 31 39 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 0 5 5 10 11 0 5 Other Laboratory* 0 3 22 10 21 4 2 9 Total 53 9 37 79 75 64 41 51

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.