Jan. 16-24 food and neccessities drive: Community Catalysts collecting items for those in need

Saturday, January 16, 2021 Community Catalysts Around Town, Do Good, Events 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Who are the Community Catalysts?

They are a committee that has formed as part of Queen City Rotary, changemakers, if you will.

Community Catalysts’ goals are to uncover our community’s needs and identify local problems and match them with solutions through connections and networking with a purpose. In this way, we are being problem identifiers and solvers making an impact in our community. We do this by making connections and identifying people in the community who have a need and others who have human capital, physical capital, or surplus of supplies. We’re actively seeking new connections to help people. If interested, please contact Ken Yie at yiek888@gmail.com.

Our first event is a collection drive, “Fill the MI-BOX!” to fill a storage unit with items needed by local non-profit organizations and school districts. To start 2021 off with an act of kindness, we’re collecting donations from January 16 to 24.

Let’s fill the MI-Box together!

Support local organizations and school districts by dropping off your donation of new items during collection hours (below). Then Rotarians will distribute specific goods to the organization that needs them most.
All donations must be brand new.

Collection Hours

  • Saturdays/Sundays from 12-4 p.m.
  • Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
*All volunteers will wear PPE to help protect participants. We ask all participants to help protect others and do the same.
Your donations will go to New Horizons, Families in Transition, United Way, and Multiple School Districts (Allenstown, Pembroke, and Gossler Park).
The focus of Community Catalysts is to make connections and identify people in the community who have a need and others who have human capital, physical capital, or surplus of supplies. Membership is comprised of Rotarians from the Hooksett Area Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Queen City – Manchester. We’re actively seeking new connections to help people. If interested please contact Ken Yie at yiek888@gmail.com.
Not sure what to donate? Here’s a list of needed goods:
Foods
  • Boxed: Bread Mix
  • Complete Pancake Mix
  • Rice a Roni
  • Rice
  • Scalloped or Cheesy Potatoes
  • Stuffing
  • Crackers: Ritz & Saltine
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Coffee
  • Non-Dairy Creamer
  • Healthy Snacks
  • Pop-Tarts
  • Sugar

Clothing

  • Adult Sweatpants, Sweatshirts, & Underwear
  • Bras
  • Kids; Pants, Socks, & Underwear
  • Rain Ponchos
  • Winter Hats, Coats, & Gloves

General Goods

  • Broom & Dust Pan
  • Dish soap
  • Garbage can w/lid 13 gal
  • Liquid Laundry Detergent
  • Mop/Bucket
  • N95 Masks
  • Sponges

School Supplies

  • 3 ring binders
  • Adult Coloring Books
  • Backpacks
  • Cloth Masks for Middle Schoolers
  • Color Pencils
  • Magic Eraser
  • Pencil Cases

Toilettes

  • Deodorant
  • Diapers size Newborn, 1, 5, 6, & Wipes
  • Feminine Hygiene
  • Shower Curtain/Rings
  • Soap
  • Toilet brush
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Travel Size Shampoo & Conditioner