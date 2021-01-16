Jan. 16-24 food and neccessities drive: Community Catalysts collecting items for those in need

MANCHESTER, NH – Who are the Community Catalysts?

They are a committee that has formed as part of Queen City Rotary, changemakers, if you will. Community Catalysts’ goals are to uncover our community’s needs and identify local problems and match them with solutions through connections and networking with a purpose. In this way, we are being problem identifiers and solvers making an impact in our community. We do this by making connections and identifying people in the community who have a need and others who have human capital, physical capital, or surplus of supplies. We’re actively seeking new connections to help people. If interested, please contact Ken Yie at yiek888@gmail.com. Our first event is a collection drive, “Fill the MI-BOX!” to fill a storage unit with items needed by local non-profit organizations and school districts. To start 2021 off with an act of kindness, we’re collecting donations from January 16 to 24. Let’s fill the MI-Box together!

Support local organizations and school districts by dropping off your donation of new items during collection hours (below). Then Rotarians will distribute specific goods to the organization that needs them most.

All donations must be brand new.

Collection Hours

Saturdays/Sundays from 12-4 p.m.

Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

*All volunteers will wear PPE to help protect participants. We ask all participants to help protect others and do the same.

Your donations will go to New Horizons, Families in Transition, United Way, and Multiple School Districts (Allenstown, Pembroke, and Gossler Park).

The focus of Community Catalysts is to make connections and identify people in the community who have a need and others who have human capital, physical capital, or surplus of supplies. Membership is comprised of Rotarians from the Hooksett Area Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Queen City – Manchester. We’re actively seeking new connections to help people. If interested please contact Ken Yie at yiek888@gmail.com

Not sure what to donate? Here’s a list of needed goods:

Foods

Boxed: Bread Mix

Complete Pancake Mix

Rice a Roni

Rice

Scalloped or Cheesy Potatoes

Stuffing

Crackers: Ritz & Saltine

Canned Vegetables

Coffee

Non-Dairy Creamer

Healthy Snacks

Pop-Tarts

Sugar

Clothing

Adult Sweatpants, Sweatshirts, & Underwear

Bras

Kids; Pants, Socks, & Underwear

Rain Ponchos

Winter Hats, Coats, & Gloves

General Goods

Broom & Dust Pan

Dish soap

Garbage can w/lid 13 gal

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Mop/Bucket

N95 Masks

Sponges

School Supplies

3 ring binders

Adult Coloring Books

Backpacks

Cloth Masks for Middle Schoolers

Color Pencils

Magic Eraser

Pencil Cases

Toilettes

Deodorant

Diapers size Newborn, 1, 5, 6, & Wipes

Feminine Hygiene

Shower Curtain/Rings

Soap

Toilet brush

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Travel Size Shampoo & Conditioner