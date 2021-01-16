Jan. 16-24 food and neccessities drive: Community Catalysts collecting items for those in need

MANCHESTER, NH – Who are the Community Catalysts?
They are a committee that has formed as part of Queen City Rotary, changemakers, if you will.
Community Catalysts’ goals are to uncover our community’s needs and identify local problems and match them with solutions through connections and networking with a purpose. In this way, we are being problem identifiers and solvers making an impact in our community. We do this by making connections and identifying people in the community who have a need and others who have human capital, physical capital, or surplus of supplies. We’re actively seeking new connections to help people. If interested, please contact Ken Yie at yiek888@gmail.com.
Our first event is a collection drive, “Fill the MI-BOX!” to fill a storage unit with items needed by local non-profit organizations and school districts. To start 2021 off with an act of kindness, we’re collecting donations from January 16 to 24.
Let’s fill the MI-Box together!
Collection Hours
- Saturdays/Sundays from 12-4 p.m.
- Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
- Boxed: Bread Mix
- Complete Pancake Mix
- Rice a Roni
- Rice
- Scalloped or Cheesy Potatoes
- Stuffing
- Crackers: Ritz & Saltine
- Canned Vegetables
- Coffee
- Non-Dairy Creamer
- Healthy Snacks
- Pop-Tarts
- Sugar
Clothing
- Adult Sweatpants, Sweatshirts, & Underwear
- Bras
- Kids; Pants, Socks, & Underwear
- Rain Ponchos
- Winter Hats, Coats, & Gloves
General Goods
- Broom & Dust Pan
- Dish soap
- Garbage can w/lid 13 gal
- Liquid Laundry Detergent
- Mop/Bucket
- N95 Masks
- Sponges
School Supplies
- 3 ring binders
- Adult Coloring Books
- Backpacks
- Cloth Masks for Middle Schoolers
- Color Pencils
- Magic Eraser
- Pencil Cases
Toilettes
- Deodorant
- Diapers size Newborn, 1, 5, 6, & Wipes
- Feminine Hygiene
- Shower Curtain/Rings
- Soap
- Toilet brush
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Travel Size Shampoo & Conditioner