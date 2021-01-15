Jan. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 794 positive results with 69 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, January 15, 2021, DHHS announced 794 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.2%. Today’s results include 561 people who tested positive by PCR test and 233 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,574 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (179), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (155), Strafford (64), Merrimack (48), Cheshire (43), Belknap (32), Sullivan (31), Coos (30), Carroll (25), and Grafton (15) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (69) and Nashua (69). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 15, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 55,500 Recovered 48,018 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 908 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,574 Current Hospitalizations 255 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 558,577 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,519 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 65,511 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 734

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Phase 1a Allocation Summary through Thursday, January 14, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase 1a Groups Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Hospital health workers – High risk 20,695 20,694 100% Hospital health workers – Moderate risk 0 5,417 0% Ambulatory care health workers – High risk** 34,210 34,201 100% Ambulatory care health workers – Moderate risk 0 3,963 0% Long-term care facilities in PPP 33,150 33,150 100% Long-term care facilities not in PPP 980 980 100% First responders 8,470 12,890 66% Public health workers*** 520 520 100% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 99,125 112,915 88%

** Includes outpatient healthcare providers, dentists, home health care, K-12 school nurses, funeral services, retail pharmacists, corrections medical personnel, and homeless quarantine/isolation shelter personnel, etc.

*** Includes public health response personnel with contact with cases, contacts, or conduct testing or vaccine administration.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 36,100 31,610 29,728 25,140 4,588 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 48,750 26,325 12,439 12,072 367 State-managed fixed sites 31,025 25,650 16,406 16,406 0 Regional public health network mobile sites 2,940 2,310 1,774 1,774 0 Other 1,450 380 414 414 0 Total 120,265 86,275 60,761 55,806 4,955

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Phase 1a Vaccine Doses Distributed, and Administered by Hospital*

Hospital1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 445 388 310 78 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 275 339 323 16 Catholic Medical Center 1930 2007 1626 381 Cheshire Medical Center 1260 1238 1032 206 Concord Hospital 2025 1991 1660 331 Cottage Hospital 190 200 162 38 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7070 6093 5432 661 Elliot Hospital 2795 2520 2125 395 Encompass Health 150 153 114 39 Exeter Hospital 1670 1829 1498 331 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 785 779 624 155 Hampstead Hospital 190 193 156 37 Huggins Hospital 345 168 168 0 Littleton Regional Hospital 305 332 292 40 Lakes Region Healthcare 970 746 621 125 Memorial hospital 425 470 397 73 Monadnock Hospital 425 338 263 75 New Hampshire Hospital 460 473 353 120 New London Hospital 310 265 219 46 Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital 770 779 643 136 Parkland Medical Center 850 691 547 144 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 1605 1594 1362 232 Southern NH Medical Center 1660 1736 1486 250 Speare Memorial Hospital 315 352 285 67 St. Joseph Hospital 1520 1577 1226 351 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 100 80 60 20 Valley Regional Hospital 265 241 193 48 Weeks Medical Center 300 266 218 48 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 2200 1890 1745 145 Total 31610 29728 25140 4588

* Currently only high risk health workers working in hospitals or hospital-affiliated practices are receiving vaccines during Phase 1a.

1 Each hospital receives a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week based on their total need.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through January 14th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/08 1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 911 726 674 124 673 853 983 706 LabCorp 1,590 1,649 1,824 1,722 1,689 1,811 1,093 1,625 Quest Diagnostics 827 1,055 1,349 1,011 806 1,060 1,065 1,025 Mako Medical 622 121 32 22 252 794 911 393 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 661 665 411 313 502 1,042 0 513 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 481 403 303 402 575 597 378 448 Other Laboratory* 4,009 2,127 1,092 1,631 3,518 3,557 1,321 2,465 University of New Hampshire** 1,035 0 0 1,701 1,153 753 1,233 839 Total 10,136 6,746 5,685 6,926 9,168 10,467 6,984 8,016 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/08 1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 Daily Average LabCorp 11 19 3 4 23 14 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 24 30 3 6 41 30 30 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 4 0 5 5 10 1 5 Other Laboratory* 13 0 3 22 10 21 0 10 Total 57 53 9 37 79 75 31 49

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.