Jan. 15: 42nd Annual MLK Jr. Community Celebration at Memorial High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual MLK Jr. Community Celebration returns for its 42nd year on Jan. 15 at Memorial High School. This year’s celebration will be different from previous celebrations. Rather than featuring a guest speaker, the celebration includes breakout groups where participants will engage in continuing King’s legacy today. The breakout groups will empower participants to connect for action and act for justice. Speakers will include:

Jini Rae Sparkman of City Year, “The Other America: Answering Dr. King’s Call for Community Action Toward Educational Equity”

Sebastian Fuentes of Rights and Democracy and David Holt of Welcoming NH, "An Immigration Policy based on Humanity and Dignity"

Grace Kindeke of American Friends Service Committee and previous MLK awardee, “Organizing for Change: Activism & Advocacy Workshop”

Zack Sheehan of the School Funding Fairness Project, “Inequities in NH School Funding”

Maggie Fogarty of American Friends Service Committee, “Economic, Racial and Social Justice Advocacy in the 2024 State Legislative Session”

The program will also include the diverse MLK Jr. volunteer choir, singing We Are the World, under the direction of James McKim. The program also includes the Manchester Community Music School’s Queen City Youth Choir.