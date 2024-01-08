Jan. 15: 42nd Annual MLK Jr. Community Celebration at Memorial High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual MLK Jr. Community Celebration returns for its 42nd year on Jan. 15 at Memorial High School.
This year’s celebration will be different from previous celebrations. Rather than featuring a guest speaker, the celebration includes breakout groups where participants will engage in continuing King’s legacy today. The breakout groups will empower participants to connect for action and act for justice. Speakers will include:
- Jini Rae Sparkman of City Year, “The Other America: Answering Dr. King’s Call for Community Action Toward Educational Equity”
- Sebastian Fuentes of Rights and Democracy and David Holt of Welcoming NH, “An Immigration Policy based on Humanity and Dignity”
- Grace Kindeke of American Friends Service Committee and previous MLK awardee, “Organizing for Change: Activism & Advocacy Workshop”
- Zack Sheehan of the School Funding Fairness Project, “Inequities in NH School Funding”
- Maggie Fogarty of American Friends Service Committee, “Economic, Racial and Social Justice Advocacy in the 2024 State Legislative Session”
You can RSVP by joining the Facebook event here.