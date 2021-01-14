Jan. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 706 positive results with 57 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 14, 2021, DHHS announced 706 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.2 percent. Today’s results include 518 people who tested positive by PCR test and 188 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,728 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:
- 1/4: 74 new cases today, for an updated total of 805 cases
- 1/5: 79 new cases today, for an updated total of 808 cases
- 1/12: 209 new cases today, for an updated total of 706 cases
- 1/13: 344 new cases
NH Deaths by Age (*cumulative)
0 – 9: 0
10 – 19: 0
20 – 29: 1
30 – 39: 1
40 – 49: 8
50 – 59: 16
60 – 69: 73
70 – 79: 207
80+: 591
Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (174), Strafford (98), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (89), Merrimack (70), Belknap (36), Sullivan (30), Cheshire (29), Grafton (12), Carroll (11), and Coos (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (57) and Nashua (48). The county of residence is being determined for 41 new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- 4 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
- 3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older
- 2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 270 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 54,778 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 14, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|54,778
|Recovered
|47,153 (86%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|897 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|6,728
|Current Hospitalizations
|270
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|554, 689
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|35,379
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|65,303
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|841
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/14/2021)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|The Arbors at Bedford
|47
|16
|0
|20
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry
|13
|17
|0
|0
|Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center
|16
|7
|0
|0
|Bentley Commons at Bedford
|21
|12
|0
|0
|Birch Hill
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC
|11
|5
|0
|0
|Carriage Hill Asisted Living
|12
|7
|0
|0
|Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center
|32
|15
|0
|1
|Colonial Poplin
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Community Bridges Concord
|5
|10
|0
|0
|Country Village Center
|24
|16
|0
|4
|Crestwood Center Milford
|26
|13
|0
|3
|Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation
|50
|17
|0
|0
|Epsom Healthcare
|66
|30
|0
|8
|Golden View Health Care Meredith
|77
|47
|0
|12
|Greystone Farms
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center
|71
|40
|0
|6
|Harmony Homes by the Bay
|31
|15
|0
|1
|Harris Hill Center
|16
|9
|0
|1
|Hillsborough County House of Corrections
|104
|24
|0
|0
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home
|64
|48
|0
|3
|Keene Center
|44
|14
|0
|0
|Kendal at Hanover
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program
|19
|6
|0
|0
|Lafayette Center
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Langdon Place of Nashua
|18
|8
|0
|0
|Meredith Bay Colony Club
|23
|13
|0
|2
|Merrimack County Jail
|36
|15
|0
|0
|Merrimack County Nursing Home
|27
|18
|0
|2
|Nashua Crossings Benchmark
|47
|25
|0
|7
|NH State Prison – Men’s
|245
|70
|0
|1
|NH Veterans’ Home
|93
|102
|0
|36
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin
|127
|30
|0
|0
|Pheasant Wood Center
|32
|2
|0
|7
|Pines of Newmarket
|28
|13
|0
|8
|Pleasant View Nursing Home
|90
|43
|0
|17
|Riverside Rest Home
|91
|77
|0
|15
|Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab
|3
|15
|0
|0
|St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|31
|16
|0
|5
|St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|11
|6
|0
|0
|Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections
|20
|10
|0
|0
|Strafford County Jail
|73
|11
|0
|0
|Sullivan County Nursing Home
|8
|9
|0
|0
|Summerhill Assisted Living
|8
|9
|0
|0
|Wentworth Senior Living
|11
|6
|0
|1
|Woodcrest Village Assisted Living
|19
|12
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry 6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021)
|3
|6
|0
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)
|19
|10
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)
|64
|71
|13
|Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021)
|20
|10
|7
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Elms Center (1/11/2021)
|31
|14
|10
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021)
|89
|54
|11
|Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)
|14
|12
|0
|Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021)
|68
|38
|0
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)
|1
|4
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021)
|22
|11
|3
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021)
|7
|13
|1
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)
|93
|70
|10
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)
|14
|28
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021)
|9
|8
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|21
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)
|44
|27
|11
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)
|14
|9
|1
|Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021)
|1
|1
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)
|3
|5
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)
|17
|16
|0
|St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)
|11
|11
|2
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)
|31
|18
|9
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)
|30
|4
|2
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021)
|23
|14
|2
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)
|33
|24
|4
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|1/07
|1/08
|1/09
|1/10
|1/11
|1/12
|1/13
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|881
|911
|726
|674
|124
|673
|853
|692
|LabCorp
|1,521
|1,590
|1,649
|1,824
|1,721
|1,687
|1,054
|1,578
|Quest Diagnostics
|1,079
|827
|1,055
|1,349
|1,011
|806
|716
|978
|Mako Medical
|781
|622
|121
|32
|22
|252
|788
|374
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|874
|661
|665
|411
|313
|501
|156
|512
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|540
|482
|403
|303
|402
|575
|440
|449
|Other Laboratory*
|4,052
|4,013
|2,126
|1,026
|1,623
|3,498
|3,340
|2,811
|University of New Hampshire**
|1,215
|1,035
|0
|0
|1,701
|1,153
|753
|837
|Total
|10,943
|10,141
|6,745
|5,619
|6,917
|9,146
|8,100
|8,230
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|1/07
|1/08
|1/09
|1/10
|1/11
|1/12
|1/13
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|24
|11
|19
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
|Quest Diagnostics
|33
|24
|30
|3
|6
|41
|23
|23
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|7
|9
|4
|0
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Other Laboratory*
|13
|13
|0
|3
|22
|10
|16
|11
|Total
|77
|57
|53
|9
|36
|79
|39
|50
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.
Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.