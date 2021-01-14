Jan. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 706 positive results with 57 in Manchester; 12 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 14, 2021, DHHS announced 706 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.2 percent. Today’s results include 518 people who tested positive by PCR test and 188 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,728 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

0 – 9: 0

10 – 19: 0

20 – 29: 1

30 – 39: 1

40 – 49: 8

50 – 59: 16

60 – 69: 73

70 – 79: 207

80+: 591

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (174), Strafford (98), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (89), Merrimack (70), Belknap (36), Sullivan (30), Cheshire (29), Grafton (12), Carroll (11), and Coos (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (57) and Nashua (48). The county of residence is being determined for 41 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 270 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 54,778 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 14, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 54,778 Recovered 47,153 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 897 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,728 Current Hospitalizations 270 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 554, 689 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,379 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 65,303 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 841

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/14/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths The Arbors at Bedford 47 16 0 20 Aurora Assisted Living Derry 13 17 0 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center 16 7 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford 21 12 0 0 Birch Hill 2 4 0 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC 11 5 0 0 Carriage Hill Asisted Living 12 7 0 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center 32 15 0 1 Colonial Poplin 4 1 0 0 Community Bridges Concord 5 10 0 0 Country Village Center 24 16 0 4 Crestwood Center Milford 26 13 0 3 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 50 17 0 0 Epsom Healthcare 66 30 0 8 Golden View Health Care Meredith 77 47 0 12 Greystone Farms 1 4 0 0 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center 71 40 0 6 Harmony Homes by the Bay 31 15 0 1 Harris Hill Center 16 9 0 1 Hillsborough County House of Corrections 104 24 0 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 64 48 0 3 Keene Center 44 14 0 0 Kendal at Hanover 3 4 0 0 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program 19 6 0 0 Lafayette Center 5 1 0 0 Langdon Place of Nashua 18 8 0 0 Meredith Bay Colony Club 23 13 0 2 Merrimack County Jail 36 15 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 27 18 0 2 Nashua Crossings Benchmark 47 25 0 7 NH State Prison – Men’s 245 70 0 1 NH Veterans’ Home 93 102 0 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin 127 30 0 0 Pheasant Wood Center 32 2 0 7 Pines of Newmarket 28 13 0 8 Pleasant View Nursing Home 90 43 0 17 Riverside Rest Home 91 77 0 15 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab 3 15 0 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 31 16 0 5 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 11 6 0 0 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections 20 10 0 0 Strafford County Jail 73 11 0 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home 8 9 0 0 Summerhill Assisted Living 8 9 0 0 Wentworth Senior Living 11 6 0 1 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living 19 12 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry 6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/07 1/08 1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 881 911 726 674 124 673 853 692 LabCorp 1,521 1,590 1,649 1,824 1,721 1,687 1,054 1,578 Quest Diagnostics 1,079 827 1,055 1,349 1,011 806 716 978 Mako Medical 781 622 121 32 22 252 788 374 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 874 661 665 411 313 501 156 512 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 540 482 403 303 402 575 440 449 Other Laboratory* 4,052 4,013 2,126 1,026 1,623 3,498 3,340 2,811 University of New Hampshire** 1,215 1,035 0 0 1,701 1,153 753 837 Total 10,943 10,141 6,745 5,619 6,917 9,146 8,100 8,230 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/07 1/08 1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 Daily Average LabCorp 24 11 19 3 3 23 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 33 24 30 3 6 41 23 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 9 4 0 5 5 0 4 Other Laboratory* 13 13 0 3 22 10 16 11 Total 77 57 53 9 36 79 39 50

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.