Jan. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 2,177 positive results with 296 in Manchester; 28 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, January 14, 2022, DHHS announced 2,177 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, January 13. Today’s results include 1,826 people who tested positive by PCR test and 351 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 33 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (17 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,100; an additional 126 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (58 by PCR and 68 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,484; an additional 23 new cases from Friday, January 7 (9 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,796; an additional 1 new case from Saturday, January 8 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,347; an additional 3 new cases from Monday, January 10 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,672; an additional 3 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (1 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,492; and an additional 8 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (0 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,826. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 21,291 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are five hundred and two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (480), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (338), Strafford (257), Grafton (217), Merrimack (200), Carroll (94), Belknap (65), Cheshire (57), Sullivan (36), and Coos (29) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (296) and Nashua (162). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and forty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced twenty-eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, fewer than 60 years of age

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

5 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 426 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 235,898 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 14, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 235,898 Recovered 212,528 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,079 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 21,291 Current Hospitalizations 426

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.