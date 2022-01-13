Jan. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 3,818 positive results with 422 in Manchester; 19 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, January 13, 2022, DHHS announced 3,818 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 12. Today’s results include 2,846 people who tested positive by PCR test and 972 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 34 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (9 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,067; an additional 116 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (27 by PCR and 89 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,358; an additional 14 new cases from Friday, January 7 (10 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,773; an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,346; an additional 37 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (1 by PCR and 36 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,824; an additional 3 new cases from Monday, January 10 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,669; and an additional 51 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (2 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,489. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 22,750 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed and reported in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one thousand, one hundred and six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (908), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (606), Merrimack (437), Strafford (312), Grafton (189), Cheshire (172), Belknap (123), Sullivan (120), Carroll (116), and Coos (81) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (422) and Nashua (311). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and seventy-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced nineteen additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 432 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 233,508 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 13, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 233,508 Recovered 208,707 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,051 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 22,750 Current Hospitalizations 432

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.