Jan. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,082 positive results with 97 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, DHHS announced 1,082 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.4%. Today’s results include 653 people who tested positive by PCR test and 429 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,607 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

1/3: 58 new cases today, for an updated total of 522 cases

1/4: 31 new cases today, for an updated total of 733 cases

1/10: 32 new cases today, for an updated total of 894 cases

1/11: 463 new cases today, for an updated total of 500 cases

1/12: 498 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and fourteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (223), Rockingham (220), Merrimack (100), Strafford (74), Cheshire (66), Grafton (46), Belknap (39), Sullivan (34), Carroll (25), and Coos (20) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (97) and Nashua (96). The county of residence is being determined for forty-two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19:

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

Below: NH COVID-19 all deaths by age group, data from NH.gov dashboard

There are currently 275 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 54,125 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in NH

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 13, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 54,125 Recovered 46,633 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 885 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,607 Current Hospitalizations 275 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 551,097 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,313 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 65,122 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 634

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/06 1/07 1/08 1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,015 881 911 726 674 124 673 715 LabCorp 1,152 1,521 1,590 1,648 1,823 1,721 1,015 1,496 Quest Diagnostics 694 1,079 827 1,055 1,349 1,009 726 963 Mako Medical 495 781 622 121 32 22 252 332 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1,096 874 661 665 411 313 1 574 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 520 541 481 403 303 402 434 441 Other Laboratory* 3,937 4,052 4,012 2,126 1,025 1,607 3,185 2,849 University of New Hampshire** 734 1,214 1,035 0 0 1,701 1,153 834 Total 9,643 10,943 10,139 6,744 5,617 6,899 7,439 8,203 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/06 1/07 1/08 1/09 1/10 1/11 1/12 Daily Average LabCorp 32 24 11 19 3 3 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 44 33 24 30 3 6 40 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 7 9 4 0 5 0 5 Other Laboratory* 7 13 13 0 3 22 8 9 Total 93 77 57 53 9 36 48 53

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.