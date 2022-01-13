Jan. 13 – 16: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Nashua) / 5:30pm

Paul Lussier / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / K.C.’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Peters / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Jon-Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

Dan Carter / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm (Saturday as well)

Songs with Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Tina J. & Nuff Said Band / Auburn Pitts (Auburn) / 7pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Drum Shark & the Guppies / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Lamont Smooth / Penuche’s (Concord) / 8pm

Mike & John / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5pm

Eric Marcs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Alex Roy / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Alan Roux / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 11am

The Incidentals / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 4pm

Basstastic Duo / Lynn’s 102 Tavern (Hudson) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or covid requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

AN EVENING WITH FELIX CAVALIERE’S RASCALS / January 21st at 7:30pm (mainstage)

For legendary singer/songwriter, FELIX CAVALIERE, making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career that includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame. Few artists can claim they defined a generation; FELIX CAVALIERE continues to remind us to keep listening for the world’s beauty. The classically trained pianist, born in Pelham, New York, idolized Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, and Sam Cook. FELIX CAVALIERE embraced the Hammond Organ and pioneered a fresh, rock and roll sound. Upon leaving Syracuse University to form the Escorts, and become a backup musician for Joe Dee and the Starliters and later Sandy Scott, who knew that his legendary next stop would be the beginning of an illustrious hall of fame career.

WHO’S BAD – THE ULTIMATE MICHAEL JACKSON EXPERIENCE / January 22nd at 2pm & 7:30pm (mainstage)

Who’s Bad’s power-packed tribute to Michael Jackson has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

WEEKEND COMEDY / January 21-23 (Manchester)

A couple in their late forties and a couple in their twenties have accidentally rented the same cottage for a weekend by mistake. They decide to share it and we watch the comedic clash between generations. It’s home spun humor strikes chords regardless of a viewer’s age and the laughter it kindles is as warm and spontaneous as the play’s dialogue and situations.

Featured on “Through the Stage Door” on WMNH 95.3 Sunday 1/16 at noon.

THE WIZARD OF OZ – YOUNG PERFORMERS / January 28-30 (Derry)

The Young Performers’ Edition of THE WIZARD OF OZ is an adaptation specially tailored for younger performers. Join Dorothy as she travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. The classic musical, adapted for young performers, includes all of your favorite characters and songs that have been entertaining audiences for generations. Follow the yellow brick road with The Majestic Academy and re-live the magic!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at The Rex: CHRISTINE HURLEY / January 14th at 7:30pm

Like any great comedian, Christine has an innate ability to see humor in “everyday” situations. For years, she entertained family, friends and neighbors in their kitchens, at barbeques and the grocery store aisles. The only difference now is she uses a microphone and a stage. Her stories and views on motherhood and marriage are exactly what everyone is living through…people get it and love it! Christine has quickly become a favorite in the Boston comedy world. She just got a standing ovation at Denis Leary’s Comics Come Home, one of the biggest comedy events in the country!

MORGAN JAMES: A VERY MAGNETIC POST-CHRISTMAS TOUR / January 15th at 7:30pm

Let’s start with the voice, an instrument through which she can communicate anything. A gift bestowed upon her that she has expertly trained, meticulously nurtured, and passionately galvanized into action by an urgency to make real music. Next, the stories, and she has them in spades. They are full of truth and beauty, heartache and thoughtfulness. They reveal colors we weren’t expecting to see. They make us close our eyes and relate. And finally, the soul – the emotional and intellectual energy through which these parts are fueled. That special something that prompted The Wall Street Journal to herald her as “the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century.” That young vocalist is Morgan James. And Morgan James is a soul singer. Morgan James has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, including Motown: The Musical, Godspell, and The Addams Family. She is also well known for her association with Jazz collective Postmodern Jukebox.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Musical Hall (Derry) / January 13th at 8pm

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com for tickets and COVID restrictions.

COMEDY: QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / January 13th at 7:30pm

Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! / www.hatboxnh.com

WEEKLY COMEDY NIGHTS:

Thursdays at 8 pm at Yankee Lanes (Manchester)

Thursdays at 9 pm at Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester)

MUSIC BINGO: Fody’s (Derry) / January 13th at 8pm

ART: “TOMIE dePAOLA / Currier Museum (Manchester) / through February 13

Tomie dePaola (1934–2020) wrote and illustrated some 270 children’s books over his 50-year career, including picture books, folk tales, nursery rhymes, and chapter books. dePaola had a masterful ability to express complicated emotions through accessible narratives and dynamic illustrations, filled with his warm and lively characters. A longtime resident of New Hampshire, he has received numerous awards and accolades. The Currier Museum of Art’s collection holds more than 100 works by Tomie dePaola. This exhibition celebrates the artist’s life and legacy through a selection of these illustrations. Masks and proof of Covid vaccination are required for entry. Call 669-6144 or visit www.currier.org

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).