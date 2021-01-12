Jan. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 842 positive results with 72 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, DHHS announced 842 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.3%. Today’s results include 589 people who tested positive by PCR test and 253 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,239 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (218), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (162), Strafford (82), Cheshire (57), Merrimack (37), Belknap (34), Grafton (31), Carroll (17), Sullivan (16), and Coos (13) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (72) and Nashua (67). The county of residence is being determined for 36 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 287 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 53,148 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 12, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 53,148 Recovered 46,031 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 878 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,239 Current Hospitalizations 287 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 548,491 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,253 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 65,043 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 129

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08 1/09 1/10 1/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 614 1,015 881 911 726 674 124 706 LabCorp 1,532 1,152 1,520 1,588 1,648 1,782 1,717 1,563 Quest Diagnostics 398 694 1,079 826 1,044 1,344 1,000 912 Mako Medical 140 495 781 622 121 32 22 316 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 530 1,096 874 661 665 411 2 606 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 551 520 541 481 403 301 295 442 Other Laboratory* 2,844 3,928 4,052 4,005 2,124 969 1,377 2,757 University of New Hampshire** 1,319 734 1,214 1,035 0 0 1,701 858 Total 7,928 9,634 10,942 10,129 6,731 5,513 6,238 8,159 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08 1/09 1/10 1/11 Daily Average LabCorp 20 32 24 11 19 3 3 16 Quest Diagnostics 19 44 33 24 30 3 6 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 10 7 9 4 0 0 5 Other Laboratory* 11 7 13 13 0 3 11 8 Total 56 93 77 57 53 9 20 52

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.