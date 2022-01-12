Jan. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 2,438 positive results with 436 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, DHHS announced 2,438 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, January 11. Today’s results include 1,489 people who tested positive by PCR test and 949 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 291 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (82 by PCR and 209 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,636; an additional 303 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (101 by PCR and 202 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,033; an additional 46 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (35 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,242; an additional 10 new cases from Friday, January 7 (2 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,760; an additional 47 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (26 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,344; an additional 56 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (51 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,787; and an additional 39 new cases from Monday, January 10 (6 by PCR and 33 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,666.

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 20,458 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 917 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (710), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (489), Merrimack (337), Strafford (210), Belknap (142), Grafton (138), Carroll (108), Cheshire (75), Sullivan (63), and Coos (54) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (436) and Nashua (246). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and twenty-two new cases.

There are currently 415 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 229,373 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 12, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 229,373 Recovered 206,883 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,032 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 20,458 Current Hospitalizations 415

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/12/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Bedford Hills Center 12 19 0 0 Belknap County Nursing Home 1 4 0 0 Cedar Healthcare Center 12 11 0 1 Colonial Poplin Nursing Home Fremont 4 14 0 1 The Courville at Manchester 34 28 0 6 Crestwood Center 3 14 0 0 Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 19 8 0 0 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 26 17 0 0 Elm Wood Center 5 4 0 0 Epsom Health Center 3 7 0 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home 2 5 0 0 Fairview Senior Living Facility 7 10 0 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin 59 23 0 0 Golden View Health Care Center 16 13 0 0 Granite Ledges of Concord 2 10 0 0 Greystone Farm at Salem 9 2 0 0 Hackett Hill Center 25 23 0 0 Hanover Hill Healthcare Center 3 6 0 0 Harris Hill Center 10 15 0 1 Havenwood Heritage Heights 6 17 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 184 13 0 0 Keene Center 3 7 0 0 Lilac View Assisted Care Facility 20 1 0 1 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 30 23 0 1 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home 8 17 0 0 Mount Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center 3 16 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 28 18 0 0 Partridge House Genesis 8 5 0 0 Pleasant Valley Nursing Home 30 13 0 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare 24 18 0 0 Ridgewood Center 25 22 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 7 26 0 0 Rockingham County Dept. of Corrections 19 13 0 0 Rosewood Manor Assisted Living 7 1 0 0 Salem Haven 32 20 0 4 Strafford County Jail 30 10 0 0 Wolfeboro Bay Center Genesis Healthcare 12 17 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 All America Assisted Living (12/1/2021) 8 6 0 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021) 62 23 6 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Austin Home (11/10/2021) 11 2 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Belknap County Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 3 10 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Bentley Commons at Bedford (12/1/2021) 2 2 0 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 The Birches at Concord (11/24/2021) 36 18 4 Bowman Place at Olde Bedford (11/29/2021) 7 3 0 Brookdale Spruce Wood (11/22/2021) 41 8 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021) 8 2 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021) 8 4 1 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Country Village Center (11/16/2021) 33 12 3 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021) 19 4 0 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Edgewood Center Portsmouth (11/23/2021) 21 9 1 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Epsom Health Center (12/3/2021) 18 11 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home (12/16/2021) 9 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021) 36 11 0 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (11/24/2021) 23 8 1 Grafton County Department of Corrections (12/8/2021) 7 4 0 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Harvest Hill Assisted Living (12/23/2021) 34 6 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021) 3 1 0 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Inn at Deerfield (11/24/2021) 22 6 0 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/3/2022) 33 11 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (12/22/2021) 24 18 4 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021) 11 1 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021) 10 2 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020) 6 8 0 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021) 7 4 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Oceanside Center – Genesis (11/22/2021) 29 4 0 Peabody Home (9/29/2021) 3 3 0 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pine Rock Manor Warner (12/8/2021) 7 2 0 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (11/24/2021) 11 10 0 Pond View Acres Assisted Living (11/29/2021) 3 2 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare (12/16/2021) 3 2 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (9/27/2021) 11 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021) 9 5 1 River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021) 8 2 1 Rochester Manor (1/12/2022) 8 7 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021) 7 8 1 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/12/2022) 3 2 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Villa Crest Manchester (9/15/2021) 8 1 0 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Webster at Rye (12/8/2021) 40 18 6 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Wheelock Terrace (12/28/2021) 4 1 0 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (11/30/2021) 7 6 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021) 8 4 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (1/3/2022) 7 17 0

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.