Jan. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 2,438 positive results with 436 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, DHHS announced 2,438 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, January 11. Today’s results include 1,489 people who tested positive by PCR test and 949 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 291 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (82 by PCR and 209 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,636; an additional 303 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (101 by PCR and 202 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,033; an additional 46 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (35 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,242; an additional 10 new cases from Friday, January 7 (2 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,760; an additional 47 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (26 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,344; an additional 56 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (51 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,787; and an additional 39 new cases from Monday, January 10 (6 by PCR and 33 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,666.

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 20,458 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 917 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (710), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (489), Merrimack (337), Strafford (210), Belknap (142), Grafton (138), Carroll (108), Cheshire (75), Sullivan (63), and Coos (54) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (436) and Nashua (246). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and twenty-two new cases.

There are currently 415 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 229,373 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 12, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19229,373
Recovered206,883 (90%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-192,032 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases20,458
Current Hospitalizations415

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 1/12/2021)

Current COVID-19 OutbreaksResident CasesStaff CasesUnder InvestigationDeaths
Bedford Hills Center121900
Belknap County Nursing Home1400
Cedar Healthcare Center121101
Colonial Poplin Nursing Home Fremont41401
The Courville at Manchester342806
Crestwood Center31400
Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare19800
Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation261700
Elm Wood Center5400
Epsom Health Center3700
Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home2500
Fairview Senior Living Facility71000
Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin592300
Golden View Health Care Center161300
Granite Ledges of Concord21000
Greystone Farm at Salem9200
Hackett Hill Center252300
Hanover Hill Healthcare Center3600
Harris Hill Center101501
Havenwood Heritage Heights61700
Hillsborough County Department of Corrections1841300
Keene Center3700
Lilac View Assisted Care Facility20101
Maple Leaf Healthcare Center302301
Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home81700
Mount Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center31600
NH State Prison – Men’s281800
Partridge House Genesis8500
Pleasant Valley Nursing Home301300
Premier Rehab and Healthcare241800
Ridgewood Center252200
Riverside Rest Home72600
Rockingham County Dept. of Corrections191300
Rosewood Manor Assisted Living7100
Salem Haven322004
Strafford County Jail301000
Wolfeboro Bay Center Genesis Healthcare121700

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.

