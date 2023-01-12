Jan. 12-15 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12th

Dakota Smart / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Clint Lapointe / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mica Peterson Duo / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Elm House of Pizza / 6pm

Justin Cohn / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Steve Prisby / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Pete Peterson / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Joanie Cicatelli Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Sugah Rush / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13th

Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Ryan Williamson / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

J-Lo Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Mo Bounce / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jodee Frawlee Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Hot Chocheys / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Lindberg, Colin Hart / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th

Arthur James / Downtown Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Casey Roop / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Racky Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Best Not Broken / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Brooks Hubbard / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12th

SCENE CHANGES / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through January 22nd

Written by local playwright Don Tongue and Produced by New World Theatre.

“It’s a Broadway traveling show, a theatrical purgatory, and the only reason any of us are here is because we failed to land a role in a production without wheels!” So explains Samantha Wheelwright, ex-Brit, star of stage and film, but whose faltering career has landed her in the role of Mrs. Cratchit in a traveling production of A Christmas Carol. Her co-star playing Bob Cratchit has taken ill and is in hospital in Burlington, VT. When the show arrives in Concord NH the producer is forced to hire a young local actor. Enter Matthew Simmons, whose presence creates an unlikely pairing that immediately erupts into a colossal clash of wills as star-struck youthful enthusiasm slams headlong into mid-life cynical realism — and the scene changes. This play contains adult language. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

LABELLE LIGHTS / Labelle Winery (Derry) / January 12-15 – FINAL WEEKEND!

LaBelle Lights is back and the 2022-2023 Season is bigger, brighter, and better than ever! Create magical memories with loved ones at the awe-inspiring LaBelle Lights, your new annual tradition. We have tripled our displays this year with over 500,000 awe-inspiring lights! Escape the holiday madness by taking a relaxing stroll with the whole family through LaBelle Lights this year! https://labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13th

CRAWLSPACE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm

The members of Crawlspace have been performing for decades. With John Jordan on drums and vocals, Andy Boeckeler on lead guitar, Chris “CC” Cabral on bass and vocals, and Mike D’Amante on guitar and lead vocals, the band has spent the last three years honing their skills on covers of their favorite bands and original tunes, with a focus on the Grateful Dead. Crawlspace is known to deliver an evening of danceable grooves and are noted for their extended jams. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Another Tequila Sunrise – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute, has approached the Eagle’s catalog with reverence, and with painstaking detail, always striving for the most authentic reproduction of the sound and the spirit of the Eagles. Be it their heart-felt ballads (Desperado, Take It To The Limit), country rockers (Lyin’ Eyes, Peaceful Easy Feeling) or guitar-driven stadium anthems (Already Gone, Life In The Fast Lane), Another Tequila Sunrise brings the LIVE Eagles experience to you! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CAROLYN PLUMMER & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Carolyn Plummer. God help us. Some comics rely on the monumental events of the day or the faux pas of the rich and famous. Not Carolyn. Carolyn pulls material from the hum-drum, day-to-day monotony of the life of everyman; and she does it well. To Carolyn the monumental is easy… it’s our existence that’s so hard, yet so ridiculous. Some women look in the mirror and complain that they aren’t pretty enough, not rich enough, not young enough. Carolyn gives her reflection the finger. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th

EAGLEMANIA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

Eaglemania – The World’s Greatest Eagle Tribute Band – has evolved into a nationally touring tribute to The Eagles, performing to sold out audiences everywhere they go. Their music appeals to a wide variety of age groups, and the combination of heartfelt ballads, rock anthems laden with guitar harmonies, and the unmistakable sound of vocal harmonies as only the Eagles can do, has propelled the band for the past 40-plus years, positioning them as one of the most successful and popular bands in music history. Their attention to detail and their ability to reproduce the Eagles exactly leaves their fans with an experience that they do not soon forget. People often remark that if they closed their eyes they would think they were listening to the actual Eagles live in concert. The band consists of an ensemble of veteran musicians whose goal is to faithfully reproduce the Eagle’s repertoire, music they love to sing and play, always committed to giving their audience a perfect show every time they take the stage. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

AN EVENING WITH FOLK LEGEND DAVE MALLET / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

In a career spanning four decades, he has recorded 17 albums, had several hundred covers of his songs, including the American folk classic Garden Song [Inch by Inch, Row by Row] and performed in clubs, concert halls and festivals across the US, Canada and Europe. He has appeared on numerous broadcasts, including National Public Radio’s A Prairie Home Companion. Known for his carefully written, poetic offerings, his body of work has provided material for an eclectic list of artists that includes Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, John Denver and the Muppets. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

RADIO FLASHBACK / Labelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm

Radio Flashback – An amazing tribute to your favorite radio artist of 70’s & 80’s! “Radio Flashback” is not just a classic rock band, it is a tribute to the music, the artists and the experiences that we all remember. A great set list of hits others do not dare to play – Journey, Foreigner, Meat Loaf, ZZ Top, Eagles, Billy Idol, The Doobie Brothers, Queen, Boston, The Monroes, Led Zeppelin, Steve Miller Band, Three Dog Night and more! Outstanding four part harmonies by guys that know how to rock! Amazing vocals and chops to match. “Radio Flashback” a classic rock tribute band like no other! https://labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15th

1964 – THE TRIBUTE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm

1964 the Tribute returns to the Palace Theatre on Sunday January 15, 2023. This is “The Number One Beatles Tribute in the World”, according to Rolling Stone Magazine! These are the Beatles you remember from the “Ed Sullivan Show and Shea Stadium” The song perfectly recreates the early Beatle and they look amazing from their Beatle Boots to their vintage guitars! We are proud to welcome 1964 the tribute back to the intimate Palace Theatre! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS:

CATS: YOUNG ACTOR’S EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / January 27-29, 2023

A brief adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, specially tailored for young actors. Based on Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot / CATS is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard playground and is alive with purr-fect felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks and Grizabella. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year—the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. Presented by The Majestic Academy Youth & Teens. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

